Russia ensure arrival of over 60 foreign reporters in Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The Russian side ensured the arrival of more than 60 foreign journalists in the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to highlight the IAEA mission’s work, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.

"At the request of the IAEA Secretariat, the Russian side ensured the arrival of more than 60 representatives from mass media outlets, including from France, the United States, China, Denmark, Japan, Germany, Turkey, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Vietnam and others, to highlight the mission’s work at the Zaporozhye NPP," it said.

Journalists who arrived in Energodar on September 1 witnessed an abortive attempt at attacking the Zaporozhye nuclear plant staged by Ukrainian troops and saw a massive artillery shelling of the plant’s territory and the city of Energodar with their own eyes, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.

"In the morning of September 1, 2022, journalists who arrived in Energodar <…> witnessed an abortive attack on the Zaporozhye NPP by Ukrainian saboteurs. From a bomb shelter, they saw with their own eye a massive artillery shelling of the nuclear plant’s territory and Energodar’s residential quarters by Ukrainian troops," the ministry said.

Contact line

All outsiders who tried to cross the contact line along with the IAEA convoy were not let do it due to security considerations, the Russian defense ministry said.

"In line with the protocol of the mission’s security, all unauthorized persons seeking to cross the contact line along with the IAEA convoy were stopped," it said.

Russia-controlled part of Zaporozhye

Access to the Russia-controlled territory of the Zaporozhye region was allowed only per the lists provided by the United Nations Department for Safety and Security to the Russian defense ministry, the ministry said.

"In line with the detailed and agreed documents, access to the Russia-controlled territory of the Zaporozhye region was to be ensured only on the basis on the lists provided by the UN Department for Safety and Security to the Russian defense ministry beforehand," it said.