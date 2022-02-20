Putin tells Macron escalation in Donbass provoked by Ukrainian troops - Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, that the current escalation in Donbass was caused by provocations by Ukrainian troops, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday after their telephone conversation.

"Serious concern was expressed over the dramatic deterioration of the situation along the contact line in Donbass. The Russian president noted that the escalation was caused by provocations by Ukrainian troops," it said.

"In furtherance of the discussions during the French president’s visit to Moscow and regular telephone contacts, the presidents exchanged views on the situation around Ukraine and on long-term legally-binding security guarantees to Russia," the Kremlin said.