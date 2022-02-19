Russia reports over 191,000 COVID-19 recoveries in the past day - crisis center

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries grew by 191,098 over the past day to 12,217,942, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

The share of recovered patients hit 80.4% of the total case tally, according to the crisis center.

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 179,147 to 15,199,720 in the past 24 hours. The relative case growth rate was 1.19%.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 798 to 344,755 in the past 24 hours. One day earlier, 784 deaths were reported.