ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 19. /TASS/. About 25,000 people left Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) on their own, while about 10,000 more people will leave the republic via organized convoys, says LPR Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Katsavalov.

"About 25,000 people crossed the LPR border on their own cars," he said, adding that this number is not counted since the announcement of the evacuation. "An organized convoy is being formed for evacuation of 10,000 people," Katsavalov said.