Blinken speaks to Lavrov about possible diplomatic solution to Ukraine crisis - State Dept

WASHINGTON, February 12. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss a possible diplomatic path to resolving the Ukraine crisis, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Ned Price said in a press release on Saturday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today by phone to discuss acute and shared concerns that Russia may be considering launching further military aggression against Ukraine in the coming days," Price said in the press release.

According to the document, Blinken "made clear that a diplomatic path to resolving the crisis remained open, but it would require Moscow to deescalate and engage in good-faith discussions."

"He reiterated that should Moscow pursue the path of aggression and further invade Ukraine, it would result in a resolute, massive, and united Transatlantic response," Price said.