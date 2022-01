ALMATY, January 9./TASS/. The CSTO peacekeepers will continue to fulfill their tasks in Kazakhstan until the situation in the country stabilizes fully, Andrey Serdyukov, who leads the CSTO peacekeeping effort in Kazakhstan, told a briefing on Sunday.

"Units of the Collective Peacekeeping Force will continue to execute their tasks until the situation in the country stabilizes fully," Serdyukov said.