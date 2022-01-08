Aeroflot cancels flights to Almaty, Shymkent, Nur-Sultan

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. Aeroflot canceled a flight from Moscow to Almaty, scheduled for Saturday, 20:55 Moscow time, according to the Sheremetyevo airport website.

In addition, the airline canceled the flight to Shymkent with a departure at 21:25 Moscow time, as well as a flight to Nur-Sultan, which was supposed to leave at 23:20 Moscow time.

On January 2, crowds took to the streets in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangystau Region, in southwestern Kazakhstan, protesting against high fuel prices. Two days later, the protests engulfed Almaty, in the country’s southeast, where the police used flashbangs to disperse the crowd, as well as other cities, including Atyrau, Aktobe (in the west), Uralsk (in the northwest), Taraz, Shymkent, Kyzylorda (in the south), Karaganda (in the northeast) and even Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan. The president imposed a two-week state of emergency in the Mangystau Region and in the Almaty Region, as well as the republic’s largest city of Almaty and the capital Nur-Sultan. On January 5, the head of the state also accepted the government’s resignation. Its members will continue to perform their tasks until a new cabinet is formed.