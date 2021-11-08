Non-working days in Moscow, Moscow Region end

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Certain restrictive measures as a means of protection from the novel coronavirus infection will stay in effect further on in both Moscow and the Moscow Region even though the period of non-working day is over. Starting from November 8 the authorities in the city and its environs will suspend free and discount rides on public transport for those who are obliged to stay at home. Admission to museums and theaters will be possible only upon the presentation of vaccination QR codes.

It is expected that public catering outlets, beauty parlors and shopping and entertainment centers that Moscow’s mayor and the city region’s governor closed on October 28 will reopen. Classes at schools and universities will resume, too.

Moscow’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that on November 8 Moscow was returning to the usual lifestyle: the pandemic-related situation has "stabilized more or less" although tensions remain. The non-working days will not be prolonged, but some restrictions will stay effective.

The Moscow Region’s governor, Andrei Vorobyov, thanked the medics and those who have been vaccinated for "restricting contacts and taking care of the health of near and dear ones." He said the covid situation in the Moscow Region was gradually getting back to stability.

QR codes for theater, museum goers

All theaters and museums in Moscow and the Moscow Region are allowed to increase the maximum occupancy rate to 70% on the condition the visitors wear face masks and present valid QR codes to confirm vaccination.

Also, QR codes and face masks will be mandatory at all entertainment and sports events where more than 500 viewers are present at any one time. The organizers of activities where attendance is under 500 are recommended to follow the same rules.

Stay-at-home lifestyle and distance work

All enterprises and organizations are obliged to send no less than 30% of their personnel to work from home until February 25, 2022. The same rule applies to employees with chronic ailments and those aged over 60.

The city dwellers in these social groups who have not undergone vaccination or experienced COVID-19 over the past six months are obliged to stick to the stay-at-home lifestyle. They should avoid leaving their homes in all situations except for visits to a doctor, shopping in the nearby supermarket, taking a stroll with a house pet or stepping out to dispose of garbage. Outdoor strolls and physical exercise are not prohibited.

Starting from November 8 all organizations in the Moscow region and self-employed businessmen will be free to decide whether to let in only those with QR codes or all clients indiscriminately. Taxicab aggregators will be obliged to distribute orders only among vaccinated drivers.

No risks on public transport

Starting from November 8 free and discount rides on public transport will be paused for those obliged to stay at home: people aged over 60 and those with chronic diseases.

Social transport cards will not be blocked for those in the risk groups who have experienced COVID-19 over the past six months or been vaccinated.

Non-working days are over

The authorities in Moscow and the city’s region introduced a number of restrictive measures amid soaring COVID-19 rates. October 28 through November 7 were declared as non-working days.

Cafes and restaurants, shopping centers and non-food shops were closed. School students were sent home on vacation and universities shifted to distance instruction. Only shops selling food and essentials and pharmacies stayed open.