Poll shows 60% of Russians see their family’s financial situation as average

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Almost 60% of Russians describe their family’s financial situation as average, according to data released by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center VTsIOM on Wednesday.

"More than half of our fellow citizens (59%) assess the financial situation of their family as average, and every fourth (25%) as bad, while only 15% consider it good," the research center said, adding that over the past year, these figures have not changed by more than 3 pp.

Over the last 12 months, the index measuring Russians’ assessment of the nationwide economic situation saw an 8-pp decline and amounted to 19 pp. The index reached its highest value in January (30 pp), and its lowest in June 2021 (11 pp). Every tenth respondent (10%) viewed the country's economic situation as good, while 39% claimed it was bad, and 48% considered it to be average.

"Over the past year, Russians have consistently evaluated the financial situation of their families as better than the economic situation in the country," the survey says.

The VTsIOM-Sputnik opinion poll was conducted monthly from October 2020 to October 2021. The pollster questioned an audience of 1,600 Russians. The maximum margin of error was 2.5% with a probability of 95%.