Putin calls for state order in mass media

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for the state order in the mass media, explaining that it is crucial to give more information about the country’s real life instead of "going through the elites’ dirty laundry."

"We need more information about the country’s real life, instead of some sort of prying into the elites’ dirty linen, but more information about the country’s real life and about the people who shape its future, achieving outstanding results," Putin said on Saturday at a meeting with leaders of the parties that have won seats in the recent State Duma election.

"What is called the state order must and can be surely provided in the modern way," the president added.