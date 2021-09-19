Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 20,174

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 20,174 over the day to 7,274,928, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus said on Sunday.

In relative terms, the growth in the number of cases was 0.28%.

Thus, 507 new cases were reported in the Sverdlovsk region, 502 cases - in the Samara region, which is the all-time maximum for the region, 492 cases - in the Voronezh region, 466 and 464 cases - Nizhny Novgorod and Rostov region, respectively.

The number of so-called active cases - patients undergoing treatment - increased to 578,028, the headquarters said.

Patients' deaths

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 793 over the day against 799 the day before to 198,218, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus said on Sunday.

Conditional mortality (the final can be determined only after the pandemic ends) remained at 2.72%, the headquarters said.

In particular, 37 deaths ove the past day were registered in the Sverdlovsk region, 35 - in the Krasnodar region, 27 - in the Rostov region and the Perm region each, and 26 - in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of Russians who have recovered from coronavirus increased by 13,418 over the day to 6,498,682, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus said on Sunday.

The share of discharged patients declined to 89.3% of the total number of cases.

Thus, 448 patients were discharged in the Sverdlovsk region over day, 423 - in the Irkutsk region, 387 - in the Perm region, 371 - in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 354 - in the Krasnoyarsk region.

Moscow

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow rose by 2,376 over the past per day against 2,746 the day before and reached 1,601,780, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus said on Sunday.

In relative terms, the growth in the number of cases reached 0.15%.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Moscow increased over the past day by 49 to a total of 28,347 people.

Meanwhile, the number recovered patients increased by 1,215 to 1,473,474.

St. Petersburg

The number of coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg increased by 1,834 over the past day, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus said on Sunday.

In total, the number of coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg since the beginning of the pandemic reached 602,398.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients increased by 501 to 569,970. The number of deaths increased by 40 to 21,285.