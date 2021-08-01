Over one million people vaccinated against COVID in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, August 1. /TASS/. More than one million people in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg have been inoculated against the novel coronavirus infection, the press service of the city’s government said on Sunday.

"As of July 31, a total of 1,328,491 people have been inoculated with different vaccines in St. Petersburg. As many as 1,237,000 have completed the whole cycle of vaccination. A total of 2,371 of them have been inoculated with the Sputnik Light one-dose vaccine," it said.

According to the city government, a big batch of 91,800 Sputnik Light vaccines reached the city on Sunday. Currently, the stock of vaccines in the city amounts to 181,279 doses. As many as 146 vaccination centers and 39 mobile outlets are operating in the city.

St. Petersburg is second after Moscow in terms of coronavirus cases. The city reports 530,637 COVID-19 cases, with 505,321 patients having recovered and the death toll being 19,312. Some 1,911 cases were confirmed during the past day. The daily tally of recoveries is 1,700 and the death toll is 67.