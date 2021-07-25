Russia reports 24,072 new coronavirus cases in past day

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russia’s new confirmed coronavirus cases grew by 24,072 in the past 24 hours to 6,126,541, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

Russia’s relative coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.39% in the past day, the latest data suggest.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries increased by 18,678 in the past 24 hours to 5,490,634. Recoveries account for 89.6% of all coronavirus infections in Russia, the latest figures indicate.

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities increased by 779 in the past 24 hours compared to 799 a day before to 153,874. The coronavirus death rate remained at 2.51%, the latest figures show.

Moscow’s new coronavirus cases

Moscow’s new coronavirus cases increased by 3,406 in the past 24 hours compared to 3,376 a day before to 1,488,078.

The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.23% in the past day, the latest data show.

A total of 103 coronavirus patients died at Moscow hospitals in the past day, bringing fatalities to 25,106 in the Russian capital, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.