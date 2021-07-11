Russia’s COVID-19 weekly death toll reaches all-time high of over 5,000

MOSCOW, July 11. / TASS /. Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 5,077 over the past week, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

This is Russia’s new all-time high since the start of the pandemic, the previous one of 4,643 deaths was recorded at the end of last week.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate amid the growing COVID-19 incidence remains almost unchanged: the figure surged from 2.46% to 2.47% in seven days.

Russia’s mortality rates are significantly higher than a year ago: for example, this week, the country registered more deaths than in the entire July 2020 (from July 1 to 31, the crisis center reported 4,643 deaths). One should bear in mind that the crisis center’s data are incomplete and take into account only those cases when COVID-19 became the main cause of death and it was quickly confirmed.

COVID-19 incidence

Russia’s coronavirus incidence continues growing, however, its pace is declining. From July 5 to 11, the country recorded 172,392 COVID-19 cases versus 159,650 in the previous seven days (an 8% increase versus 19% a week ago).

This is partly due to the stabilizing epidemiological situation in Moscow, where the case tally decreased again. The crisis center registered 41,463 coronavirus cases compared with 48,838 a week earlier (15% fewer).

The number of recoveries in Russia climbed by 131,318, which is almost 17% more than in the previous same period. Nevertheless, the number of so-called active cases continues to surge, according to the crisis center, some 440,112 people are receiving treatment (a record high since February 5).