Man missing after torrential rains in Yalta found alive - authorities

SIMFEROPOL, June 20. /TASS/. A man who has been missing after torrential rains and flooding in Crimea's Yalta has been found alive, the search for another missing person continues, Crimea's Deputy Prime Minister Igor Mikhailichenko told TASS on Sunday.

"Police said that one man had been found alive. The search for the other missing person continues," he said.

On Thursday night, Crimea was battered by torrential rains and gusts of the northwest wind. A regional state of emergency was declared. The floods hit the resort city of Kerch and eastern regions of the peninsula. In the south of Crimea, the city of Yalta faced over 135 mm of precipitation. Yanina Pavlenko, the head of Yalta’s administration, said that the city had not witnessed such heavy rain since 1922, when the city had over 190 mm of precipitation. As many as 26,200 customers were left without electricity. One person died and 40 were injured. Two people were reported missing.

As a result, hundreds of houses all over the republic were damaged. 13 hotels were flooded in Yalta, with evacuation ordered in two of them. Beach infrastructure was damaged as well. At the moment, post-disaster recovery efforts are under way in many areas, including works to clear debris and resume electricity, water and gas supplies.