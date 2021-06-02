Putin congratulates Isaac Herzog on his election as Israeli President - Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that the work of Isaac Herzog as Israel’s President will facilitate constructive interaction of the two countries, the telegram by the Russian leader published on the Kremlin website on Wednesday said.

"Russian-Israeli relations are of a friendly nature. I hope that your activity at the helm of state will facilitate further development of multifaceted and constructive bilateral cooperation, including interaction in international affairs," Putin noted. According to him, such cooperation "undoubtedly, answers the cardinal interests of our people.".