Putin again urges Russians to get inoculated against coronavirus

SOCHI, June 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated that he has already vaccinated against the coronavirus infection and again urged all Russians to get the jab.

"As you know, I have been inoculated myself. And I am urging all residents to do so," he said at a meeting with the government on Wednesday.

According to the Russian head of state, vaccination is "an extremely important thing." "I am even trying to support this process as much as I can," he said, addressing the participants of the meeting. "To support you in achieving the necessary results, goals and volumes of the inoculation drive," he explained.

The mass vaccination drive of the adult population over 18 was launched in Russia’s regions on January 18. To date, four domestic vaccines against the coronavirus infection have been registered in Russia. The most common one is the Sputnik V jab developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center.