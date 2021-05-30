Russia’s COVID-19 weekly death toll hits new high over the past two months

MOSCOW, May 30. / TASS /. Russia’s COVID-19 weekly death toll reached 2,680, a new high since late March, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

From May 24 to 30, the crisis center reported 2,680 COVID-19 deaths versus 2,611 a week earlier (a 2.6% increase). The mortality rate climbed from 2.37% to 2.39% in the past seven days.

Over the last week, Russia confirmed 61,937 new coronavirus cases, while the figure hit 61,260 in the previous seven days (a 1.1% surge). Meanwhile, some 60,108 Russians recovered this week, slightly fewer than from May 17 to 23 when 61,689 recoveries were recorded.

The number of the so-called active cases (patients who are currently receiving treatment) dropped by 851 to 264,410 this week. The figure is approximately the same as in mid-October 2020.

However, Moscow’s number of active cases has been growing, reaching 96,708, which is a record high since February 1. The Russian capital registered 20,317 COVID-19 weekly cases (a 1.9% increase), while only 17,800 people recovered.