Russia to create monitoring system of personal data violations online

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia will create a system for monitoring violations in the sphere of personal data protection of online users, head of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media Andrei Lipov told reporters.

"There is a goal to create a monitoring system that would help detect violations in the sphere of personal data protection. We are talking about a system that we have just begun to develop," he informed.

Lipov added that currently, the legislative base in the sphere of liability for the use of leaked personal data is not developed enough. "It turns out that the fines for data leaks are not serious enough, and then someone begins to use this data. We need to work with the demand here, I think. There needs to be a punishment for the use of illegally obtained personal data," he stressed.