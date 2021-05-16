Russia records below 60,000 weekly COVID-19 cases for second week in a row

MOSCOW, May 16. / TASS /. Russia’s weekly COVID-19 cases do not exceed 60,000 for the second week in a row, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

From May 10 to 16, Russia registered 59,983 new coronavirus cases compared to 57,007 a week earlier (a 5.2% increase). Meanwhile, as many as 59,941 people recovered this week, 14.8% more than the previous seven days.

Moscow’s COVID-19 incidence continued growing after a short pause. This week, the capital reported 20,709 coronavirus cases, 17.2% more than the previous seven days. The number of recoveries also surged, however, it was still considerably fewer than the coronavirus caseload - 17,118.

The weekly death toll in Russia has slightly increased, reaching 2,545 (versus 2,464 deaths the week earlier). The COVID-19 mortality rate climbed from 2.32% to 2.35% over the past week, according to TASS estimates.

The number of the so-called active COVID-19 cases (patients who are currently receiving treatment) dropped by 2,503 to 268,301 this week. This is a record low since May 1.