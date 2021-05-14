Moscow mayor reports sufficient amount of antibodies after anti-coronavirus jab

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told the Russia-1 TV channel that almost a year after getting inoculated against the coronavirus infection he has a sufficient amount of antibodies.

"Soon it will be almost a year since I received a shot. I have to say that titers remain at the same level, everything is normal," he said on Friday.

The mayor added that 99% of those vaccinated against the coronavirus infection are feeling well and do not get re-infected.

He emphasized the importance of vaccination against the coronavirus infection for residents. "One doesn’t have to do this, but then you are doomed to get sick sooner or later, and this is a much greater loss of health, even a loss of life. Why take risks like that when there is an opportunity to avoid this risk," he noted.

Earlier, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasia Rakova told a press conference at TASS that the situation with the coronavirus infection in Moscow remained tense, periodic increases or decreases of incidence indicators were possible. She added that at the same time, the Moscow residents had already learned to live in the coronavirus conditions and observe the necessary sanitary and epidemiological measures that minimize the risk of getting sick.

In all, the number of people recovered from the infection has increased to 1,020,683. Some 3,818 new infections have been confirmed, 1,324 people have been hospitalized, and 60 patients have died.