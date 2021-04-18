Russia’s weekly COVID-19 cases surge for first time since January

MOSCOW, April 18. / TASS /. Russia’s weekly COVID-19 cases surpassed the previous week’s figures for the first time since mid-January, while about a quarter of all cases were registered in Moscow, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

From April 12 to 18, Russia recorded 60,711 coronavirus cases compared to 60,496 a week earlier. Furthermore, Moscow confirmed 15,457 new cases this week, while from April 5 to 11, only 13,749 people were infected, the crisis center reported.

According to the crisis center, Russia’s death toll from the infection has been declining for the fifth week in a row. Over the past seven days, the country registered 2,596 deaths against 2,612 a week earlier. However, the relative mortality rate continues to grow, increasing from 2.22% to 2.25% this week.

As many as 61,271 people recovered from April 12 to 18, while the previous week the figure stood at 61,428, the crisis center noted. Therefore, Russia’s share of recoveries has exceeded 92%.

The number of the so-called active COVID-19 cases (patients who are currently receiving treatment) dropped by 3,156, to 269,739 this week, according to the crisis center’s data.