MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Moscow recorded 71 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus monitoring center said in a statement on Telegram on Friday.

"Another 71 patients diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in Moscow," the statement reads. The city’s coronavirus death toll has reached 11,280.

Moscow has the highest number of cases nationwide. The city recorded 809,769 coronavirus cases and 627,368 as of December 31.