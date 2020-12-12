Russia reports 28,137 new coronavirus cases in past day

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 28,137 in the past twenty-four hours to 2,625,848, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

The coronavirus growth rate does not exceed 1.1%, the crisis center said.

Coronavirus recoveries in Russia grew by 26,118 in the past twenty-four hours to 2,085,958, the latest data indicate.

The share of recoveries has increased to 79.4% of all coronavirus infections, the crisis center said.

Coronavirus fatalities in Russia grew by 560 in the past twenty-four hours compared to 613 a day before to 46,453, the crisis center reported.

The death rate remained at 1.77%, the crisis center said.