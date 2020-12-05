Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries rise by 6,584

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. As many as 6,584 coronavirus recoveries were recorded in Moscow in the past day, the city’s coronavirus monitoring center said in a statement on Saturday.

"As many as 6,584 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries has reached 485,308,"the statement reads.

Recovered coronavirus patients aged between 18 and 55 are invited to donate blood plasma, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C. The city’s residents who have recovered from the coronavirus can also become social volunteers to help those who are being treated at home.

Moscow has the highest number of cases nationwide. The city has so far recorded over 632,057 coronavirus cases and 9,203 deaths.