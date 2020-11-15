Russian transport minister self-isolates after positive coronavirus test

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev has self-isolated after a positive test for coronavirus and First Deputy Transport Minister Alexander Neradko, the head of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, will stand in for him, the Transport Ministry said on Sunday.

