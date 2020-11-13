Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 69 in past day - crisis center

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 69 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the Russian capital’s anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

"Sixty-nine patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for coronavirus," the center informed.

The COVID-19 death toll has risen to 7,712 in Moscow.

Moscow remains the worst affected region in Russia. To date, the city recorded a total of 497,516 COVID-19 cases (of those, 5,974 were confirmed in the past 24 hours) and 358,924 recoveries.

To date, 1,880,551 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,406,903 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 32,443 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.