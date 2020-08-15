The lengthiest action near Belarusian embassy in Moscow over week ended

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The protest action near the Belarusian embassy in Moscow has ended. It lasted for more than 12 hours and has become the longest since August 9, when protesters gathered for the first time, TASS reports from the scene.

Up to four hundred individuals were present today near the embassy. People gathered made a living chain from the embassy down the street.

Not more than three individuals were detained in total. This is the seventh day in succession when people dissatisfied with the outcome of presidential elections and subsequent tough actions of local law enforcement agencies gathered near the Belarusian embassy in Moscow.