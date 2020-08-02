Coronavirus spread declines or stabilizes in 80 Russian regions - chief sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The spread of the coronavirus infection is declining or stabilizing in 80 Russian regions, Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova said in an interview with Vesti program on Rossiya-1 TV channel on Sunday.

"The situation in each region is different, basically today there are 80 regions of the Russian Federation where there is either clear stabilization [of the situation with the disease spread] or decline [in cases]. Only in five regions we observe not very significant and not very evident but unfortunately explained growth," the head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said.

The chief sanitary doctor noted that the growth in COVID-19 cases could have been caused by hastily lifted restrictions or negligence. In some regions the authorities jumped the gun with ending the lockdown and in others people were skeptical over the coronavirus threat, she explained.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 17.8 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 685,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 850,870 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 650,173 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 14,128 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.