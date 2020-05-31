No reliable evidence about possibility of contracting coronavirus from pets - official

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. There is no reliable evidence that the coronavirus infection can be contracted from a pet, a cat in particular, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Sunday.

"I know about, I think, some five or six cases when a domestic cat was diagnosed with the coronavirus infection. There is absolutely no information about whether these cats were sick and where they had caught the virus. The evidence is by far not enough to make any conclusions," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to Chinese researchers, the coronavirus infection cannot be contracted from domestic animals. "But this is a subject for further research. We will do that," Popova said.

Russia’s veterinary watchdog earlier confirmed the country’s first coronavirus case in a domestic cat. Such reports were previously published by World Health Organization (WHO).

Coronavirus cases in cats and other pets have been confirmed in many countries. However researchers studying coronavirus spread among cats in China’s Wuhan, said the novel coronavirus was unlikely to cause an epidemic among domestic cats.