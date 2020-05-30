Snowden’s residence permit automatically extended until June 15

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The residence permit of former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, who is staying in Russia, has been automatically extended until July 15 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s measures to curb the infection, a law enforcement source told TASS.

Snowden’s residence permit expired on April 30. He submitted all documents for its extension in mid-March. In late March, the Russian Interior Ministry decided to automatically extend residence permits for all holders.

"Due to anti-coronavirus measures, Snowden, just like all other residence permit holders, had this document automatically extended until June 15. Therefore, his residence permit remains valid. Later, a decision will be made about whether it should be extended by three more years upon Snowden’s request and in line with the current legislation," the source said.

Meanwhile, Snowden’s lawyer Anatoly Kucherena told TASS that his client stays in home and observes the self-isolation regime.

"There is nothing we can say as long as self-isolation remains in place. We are all staying home," he said.

In 2013, Snowden leaked information on the methods of electronic surveillance by US intelligence services, including illegally wiretapping foreign leaders. Fleeing from prosecution, Snowden sent requests for asylum to some countries, including Russia. On August 1, 2014, he received a Russian residence permit valid for three years, which was later extended for another three years. In February, Kucherena announced that Snowden’s residence permit in Russia would expire in April and the paperwork was underway to extend it. On April 16, he said the request had been filed.

In the United States, Snowden is charged with two counts of violating the Espionage Act. He may face up to ten years in prison on each of the counts. The US authorities have repeatedly stated that they consider Snowden a traitor who caused grave damage to national security.