Gamalei Center expects to begin clinical testing of its COVID-19 vaccine in early June

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Clinical testing of the coronavirus vaccine, developed by the Gamalei National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology may begin in early June, the Center’s director Alexander Ginzburg told journalists Saturday.

"The vaccine is being developed in accordance with the plan, approved by the Ministry of Health. […] We finish pre-clinical testing now, […] the results are very positive, we have checked all possible toxicities. […] Apes display high immunogenicity and safety of this vaccine," Ginzburg said. "According to the plan, if everything goes as successfully, we should be able to file papers to the Ministry of Health to obtain permission for clinical testing of this vaccine," he said during an online conference.

When asked who will be vaccinated first, the expert said that the medical staff that contacts the virus directly when treating patients should be vaccinated first.

"Next, to curb the epidemic spread as fast as possible, organized collectives should be vaccinated. For example, construction sites, where a large amount of people contact with each other due to specifics of their professional duties," Ginzburg said.