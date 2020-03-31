Aeroflot cancels over 50 flights due to Sheremetyevo airport restrictions

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russian flagship air carrier Aeroflot had to cancel more than 50 outcoming flights due from March 31 to April 2, amid restrictions on arrivals imposed by Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, the company said on its website.

At the same time, the Aeroflot Group (the company itself plus the Rossiya airline) will perform seven flights in the reported period, including to New Delhi (India), Bangkok (Thailand), Denpasar (Indonesia’s Bali), Monastir (Tunisia), London (UK) and Colombo (Sri Lanka) to take out Russian citizens from those countries.

Russia’s Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said on Monday that Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport will receive not more than 500 people a day returning to Russia from foreign countries amid the coronavirus pandemic. The quota for other Russian cities is not more than 200 people a day.

The Pobeda airline also had to cancel some of its flights. The air carrier said on Monday it did not receive a Rosaviatsiya permission for delivering about 400 passengers from Turkey’s Antalya to Sheremetyevo on March 31 and April 1. The S7 airline said it was "urgently studying the opportunities".