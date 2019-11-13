Children, their teacher attacked by knife-wielding man in southern Russia

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Chair of the Russian Investigative Committee (SK) Alexander Bastrykin has ordered to open a criminal investigation against a man who attacked children and a teacher at a playground in the Russian southern region of Stavropol, the Russian Investigative Committee’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.

Earlier, Russian federal television aired a report that in the Stavropol Region an unstable man armed with a knife began approaching boys at a playground, while shouting obscene words. A primary school teacher, who was coming back from the school, stood in his way ordering the children to run away. The man grabbed the woman threatening to kill her, but she managed to fend him off and to escape.

"Alexander Bastrykin commissioned the Russian Investigative Committee’s Investigative Committee for the Stavropol Region to launch a criminal case and to apprehend the man," the SK said adding that the investigation would be overseen by the SK’s central body.