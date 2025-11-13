MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russia and the US are choosing venues for a meeting between legislators, the Kiev regime issues loud statements about halting talks, and the Kazakh leader pays a visit to Moscow. These stories topped Thursday's headlines across Russia.

Moscow and Washington are seeking a platform for dialogue between parliamentarians. The State Duma told Izvestia that the American side had proposed holding a meeting in one of the Latin American countries, but Russia deemed this option unsafe. They clarified that options were reviewed on neutral territory, but none turned out to be acceptable to either party. At the same time, the meeting may take place early next year. The talks will focus on the Ukrainian crisis and issues of strategic stability. The initiative for interparliamentary communication, supported by Kirill Dmitriev, special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, along with several American congressmen, is viewed as a possible step toward reviving dialogue between the two nations amid a new round of sanctions and Washington's statements about nuclear tests.

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Dmitry Novikov told Izvestia that negotiations on a meeting between Russian lawmakers and members of the US House of Representatives are still at a preliminary phase. According to him, various locations are currently being discussed, but no final decisions have been reached on the venue or timing.

"So far, it is clear that it must be a third country. Several possibilities have been mentioned during brainstorming, but all were considered inappropriate for one or the other side," he told the newspaper.

According to the legislator, the likelihood of holding such a meeting before the end of the year is slim, since the schedules and holidays in Russia and the United States differ considerably. He suggested that the talks, if they do happen, may take place at the start of next year.

Russia has long-faced challenges in establishing closer contacts with American congressmen, Andrey Baklanov, deputy chairman of the Association of Russian Diplomats and professor at the Higher School of Economics, told Izvestia.

"Through the Federation Council and the State Duma, we have repeatedly explored the possibility of building closer partnerships. But it seemed that opinions were divided there, and the stance of limiting contacts more often prevailed," the expert noted.

"From the standpoint of security and prestige, neutral countries that are not open opponents of Russia could become the best venues for a meeting between Russian and American lawmakers," political scientist Bogdan Bezpalko, a member of the Russian Presidential Council for Interethnic Relations, told Izvestia.

In his view, Southeast Asian states or China could serve as possible venues, but a visit by an American delegation there is unlikely. The expert mentioned the Persian Gulf nations, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, as well as Turkey and Belarus, among potential options, although the latter may not suit the US side due to close ties between Moscow and Minsk.

Media: By freezing talks, Kiev diverts citizens’ attention from scandals

The Kiev regime has officially suspended peace talks with Moscow, citing a lack of progress and the claim that the Russian side "ignored efforts to engage in substantive dialogue." However, Moscow has done everything possible to continue talks with Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Izvestia. At the same time, Kiev's statements may be aimed at diverting attention from domestic corruption scandals involving Vladimir Zelensky's entourage. The United States is already growing dissatisfied with him, according to the Verkhovna Rada.

However, Moscow has made every effort to continue negotiations with Ukraine, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large for crimes committed by the Kiev regime, told Izvestia.

"Negotiations have been on pause for more than 100 days, and everything has been done on our part to ensure that they resume. Because at first, Ukraine did it de facto, meaning it blocked the talks and did not continue them in any way. <...> In reality, the Ukrainian side made a lot of effort to block the negotiations, first indirectly, claiming that Russia does not want peace, and Ukraine is doing everything to achieve it. But in fact, they themselves have now been forced to admit that Ukraine is unable to do anything within the negotiation process," he said.