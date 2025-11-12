Gas supplies, Russian language status in Kazakhstan: Putin on talks with Tokayev

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Moscow and Astana are discussing intensifying cooperation in the field of personnel training, mining and expanding gas supplies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Putin thanked Tokayev for supporting the Russian language in Kazakhstan, noting that Russian-Kazakh humanitarian cooperation has always been intensive.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the Russian leader.

Invite back to Russia

- Putin invited Tokayev to an informal summit of the CIS leaders scheduled for the end of December in St. Petersburg: "We, of course, are waiting for Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich at these events."

The results of the negotiations

- The talks between the leaders of the two countries were constructive and productive: "This fully corresponds to the nature of truly friendly and good-neighborly relations between Russia and Kazakhstan."

- Russia is currently in talks with Kazakhstan on expanding gas supplies, "including to the north and east of the country, where the republic's large industrial capacities are concentrated."

- Russia and Kazakhstan are discussing intensification of cooperation "in the chemical industry and mining rare earth metals."

Education cooperation

- The two nations may work together on a program to train technical specialists: "It seems that it would be possible to think about developing a joint training program for technical personnel for the regions of both countries."

- Kazakhstan has a great many young people "involved in student exchanges" with Russia.

- Russian-Kazakh humanitarian cooperation has traditionally been intense: "Our countries closely cooperate in science, education, sports, social and youth elements. About 55,000 Kazakhstanis study in Russia, half of them on scholarship. The Kazakh branches of many leading Russian universities, including Moscow State University and MGIMO University, are successfully operating."

- Three more Russian-language schools are to be opened in the Kazakh cities of Kyzyl-Orda, Taras and Turkestan.: "Russia is assisting in the construction of new Russian-language schools in Kazakhstan, and in general improving the quality of education in Russian."

On the status of the Russian language in Kazakhstan

- Russian is the official language in Kazakhstan, it is used "everywhere and freely": "I would like to thank the president of Kazakhstan for this."