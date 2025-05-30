{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia, Ukraine inch toward talks as US court may curb tariff war escalation

Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 30th
© AP Photo/Matt Rourke

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia proposes addressing Ukraine’s demilitarization at Istanbul talks; the US Court of International Trade declared Trump’s tariffs unlawful, hinting at a potential easing of trade tensions; as Israel and Hamas accepted new US-supported ceasefire terms. These stories topped Friday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Izvestia: Russia, Ukraine inch toward Istanbul talks with demilitarization on table

Russia and Ukraine may deliberate the issue of Kiev’s demilitarization during negotiations in Istanbul, Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin told Izvestia. Previously, Moscow proposed holding a second round of talks on June 2 in Turkey. Kiev has yet to respond to the invitation, though its representatives claim to have submitted a draft memorandum for conflict resolution to Russia. The negotiation process is complicated by threats directed at Russian negotiators and the continued supply of weapons to Kiev.

"Demilitarization of Ukraine is one of our core positions. All issues relevant to our country and the international situation as a whole will be discussed," Karasin told Izvestia.

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Moscow has prepared a memorandum on the conditions for a peaceful settlement. However, Moscow has yet to receive a response from Kiev regarding the proposal to meet in Istanbul on June 2, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Rustem Umerov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defense and head of the Ukrainian delegation in talks with Russia, said that Kiev has submitted its own memorandum to Moscow. Umerov indicated that Kiev is not opposed to the meeting with Russia and is awaiting Moscow’s version of the memorandum.

During the next round of negotiations, if the Ukrainian side does not derail it, Russia’s representatives will adhere to their firm position. Moscow seeks the fulfillment of clear and unambiguous conditions previously outlined by the president. "Our main goal is to eliminate the root causes of the conflict and prevent its recurrence," Oleg Karpovich, Vice-Rector of the Diplomatic Academy, told Izvestia.

"The objective of Ukraine is to provoke a collapse of the negotiations, in which they participate only under pressure from the US. They will attempt to secure Washington’s approval to abandon diplomacy, while simultaneously provoking emotional reactions from Donald Trump," he said.

Karpovich concluded that Kiev understands that achieving lasting peace threatens the political viability of the Zelensky regime and, therefore, no illusions should be harbored regarding the negotiability of its representatives.

Meanwhile, the positions of the interested parties regarding the second round of negotiations differ. Washington supports the continuation of dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. In contrast, the EU intends to maintain pressure on Russia while providing assistance to Ukraine. During Vladimir Zelensky’s recent visit to Germany, it was announced that the country would provide 5 bln euro in military aid to Kiev.

 

Media: Will US Court of International Trade ruling curb tariff wars escalation?

The US Court of International Trade has ruled that President Trump overstepped his authority and declared the tariffs he imposed unlawful, The New York Times reported. Experts interviewed by Izvestia believe that the most intense phase of the trade wars has already passed, with tensions set to ease further and mutual tariffs to decline. This scenario is supported by the growing division within the United States: the Trade Court found a number of tariffs imposed by Donald Trump illegal and blocked their enforcement. Markets have already reacted positively to the legal developments, with global indices returning to levels seen at the beginning of the year.

As CNN clarified, the court ruling concerns the 30% levies on imports from China, the 25% tariffs on certain products from Mexico and Canada, and the 10% duties on most items entering the United States.

The court’s decision is beyond the authority of the executive branch at any level, head of the Laboratory of Political Geography and Contemporary Geopolitics at the School of Economics Dmitry Novikov told Izvestia. However, the White House may nonetheless attempt to ignore the decision in part or entirely, citing constitutional prerogatives. It appears that this will be a "prolonged showdown" between different branches of power in the United States, which will ultimately be resolved by a Supreme Court ruling, the expert believes.

It is too soon to draw a definitive conclusion regarding trade tariffs, as the Trump administration disagrees with the court’s decision and plans to appeal it, Head of the Macroeconomic Analysis Department at Finam Financial Group Olga Belenkaya told Izvestia. However, it is highly likely that the peak of escalation is already behind us.

The court’s ruling will not have an immediate impact on inflationary trends in the United States or on the country’s economic situation, as it further complicates the tariff situation and adds uncertainty, Head of the Department of Economic Research at the Institute for US and Canadian Studies Evgeny Khoroshilov told Vedomosti. The expert believes that trade negotiations with other countries will now become more sensitive.

 

Vedomosti: Israel, Hamas endorse new US ceasefire terms as White House pushes to end Gaza conflict

The administration of Donald Trump is optimistic about the prospects of reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and securing the release of Israeli hostages held by the Palestinian group Hamas, according to the US President’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff. Experts interviewed by Vedomosti generally agree that the potential ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, while offering a temporary reprieve, is fragile and unlikely to resolve the core conflicts.

The new ceasefire proposal, presented by Witkoff, envisions the release of 10 live and the return of 18 bodies of deceased Israeli hostages in exchange for a 60-day truce and the partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, a source in the Israeli government told The Times of Israel. However, the source noted that the document does not contain any explicit obligations on Israel’s part to end the war.

According to Lyudmila Samarskaya, a research fellow at the Center for Middle Eastern Studies of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations, Israel is potentially prepared to accept ceasefire terms that do not include commitments to end the war - though even under such conditions, the risks of the deal collapsing remain extremely high. "In other words, the Israeli authorities are willing to agree to a deal that would not later lead to the disintegration of the coalition government or at least would not face strong objections from at least one of the leaders of the far-right parties," the expert added. However, Samarskaya continued, in the long term, even without a deal, the likelihood of Netanyahu’s cabinet falling apart is very high due to ongoing contradictions within the ruling bloc.

The agreement between Israel and Hamas would be unstable and could fall apart at any moment, warned research fellow at the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics Lev Sokolshchik. In his view, Washington prefers to delegate responsibility for regional security to local players. "For now, Washington retains leverage over the Jewish state, including through arms supplies. However, the current administration is unlikely to use them, as it sees Israel as its natural outpost in countering Iran," the expert explained.

A potential ceasefire agreement would be tactical and would be used by the warring parties as an opportunity to regroup and reorganize, believes Ivan Bocharov, a program manager at the Russian International Affairs Council.

 

Vedomosti: Analysts raise 2025 gold price forecasts amid strong demand and weakening dollar

The average price of gold in Q1 2025 rose by 20% year-over-year to $2,860 per ounce, with prices repeatedly setting historical records, according to a report from Kept. Last year, gold appreciated by 23% to $2,388 per ounce. Experts interviewed by Vedomosti believe that amid strong global demand, a weakening dollar, and ongoing trade tensions, gold prices in 2025 are likely to range from $2,900 to $3,400 per ounce, with possible adjustments depending on the escalation or easing of geopolitical conflicts.

Kept analysts presented two potential scenarios for changes in the gold value - should mutual agreements be reached between the US and China regarding import tariffs and an end to the "trade wars," the average price is projected to rise to $2,870 per ounce, but if the trade conflict further escalates, the metal’s price could increase to $3,032 per ounce.

Boris Krasnozhenov, Head of Securities Research at Alfa-Bank, concurs with the report’s authors that the primary drivers of gold demand and prices this year will include high demand from global central banks, ETFs, and private individuals, as well as a declining dollar and rising inflation due to trade wars. He believes that the average price of gold may reach $3,300-$3,400 per ounce.

Nikanor Khalin, Senior Analyst at Euler, estimates that in the baseline scenario, the average gold price in 2025 will amount to $3,150 per ounce, while in the scenario of a further escalation of trade wars, the price may climb to $3,300 per ounce.

According to Finam’s forecast, in the baseline scenario, the average price of gold will reach $3,000-$3,100 per ounce. In the bullish case, the figure could exceed $3,200 per ounce, Finam analyst Nikolay Dudchenko told the Vedomosti. For the average price to fall below $2,900 per ounce, the price would need to drop below $2,800 per ounce over the remaining seven months of 2025, which is unlikely, he added.

Sergey Suverov, Investment Strategist at Aricapital, forecasts an average gold price of $3,050 per ounce in 2025. "If the intensity of trade wars subsides, gold prices may decline in the second half of 2025, since the production cost for most gold miners does not exceed $2,000 per ounce," he explained.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Russia increases LNG exports in 2024 despite sanctions

Russia expanded its liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports by 2.1 mln tons in 2024 compared to the previous year, raising total exports from 31.4 to 33.5 mln tons. The country retained its position as the fourth-largest LNG exporter globally, contributing the most notable share to overall global export growth last year, according to the final report from the International Group of Liquefied Natural Gas Importers. Experts interviewed by Rossiyskaya Gazeta believe that Russia’s future export growth will depend on geopolitical factors, the availability of new Arctic-class gas carriers, and fluctuating global demand for restricted Russian LNG.

The United States led global LNG exports in 2024, with 85.4 mln tons (+0.9 mln tons), followed by Australia with 79.2 mln tons (-0.4 mln tons) and Qatar with 78.2 mln tons (exports remained at 2023 levels). The global LNG market expanded from 401 to 406 mln tons in 2024, with over a third of the total increase attributed to Russian shipments.

Ivan Timonin, project manager at Implementa, told Rossiyskaya Gazeta that the primary driver behind Russia’s LNG export growth in 2024 was the Sabetta port, which channels exports from the Yamal LNG plant. Shipments from this port rose by 1.2 mln tons to reach 19.8 mln tons, and the Yamal LNG plant’s actual production capacity is sufficient to support these volumes.

However, Alexey Grivach, Deputy Head of the National Energy Security Fund, offered a differing perspective. He suggested that the primary source of the increase was likely the Arctic LNG 2 project, as facilities in the Baltic region and Yamal LNG had already reached their projected maximum output before 2024.

This year, the volume of Russian LNG exports will largely hinge on geopolitical developments, though economic factors also play a crucial role. According to Grivach, ramping up exports will be challenging without the large-scale deployment of new Arctic-class gas carriers, and progress in this area has been sluggish.

Sergey Kaufman, an analyst at Finam, suggested that Arctic LNG 2 could export 1-2 mln tons of LNG this year, given that the project is technologically prepared. He added that during summer, when ice conditions are more favorable, shipments might be possible even without the limited availability of high ice-class tankers. However, the demand for LNG under sanctions remains the main uncertainty surrounding future volumes, as even friendly countries are not always willing to purchase it.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Moscow outlines demands for Kiev and prepares to counter NATO provocations
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 29th
Read more
West wants to turn Central Asia into resource colony — Russian Deputy PM
According to Alexey Overchuk, Russia is working within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union exactly on providing for even, socioeconomic development of the entire region on the whole
Read more
China unveils world’s first AI system to detect nuclear warheads — newspaper
The system combines the methods of nuclear physics and deep learning
Read more
Russian state debt drops below 14.5% of GDP as of 2024 year-end — PM
Mikhail Mishustin pointed out that the state debt value is "even more comfortable"
Read more
Removal of Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria fraught with escalation — diplomat
Oleg Ozerov described the peacekeeping mission in Transnistria as unique, because not a single clash has occurred in its zone of responsibility since it was established in 1992
Read more
Issues related to CPC discussed in recent phone conversation with Putin — Tokayev
"CPC will be continuously serving as a good instrument of shipping or transporting our oil through Russia to the European market as well as beyond," the president of Kazakhstan said
Read more
Press review: EU eyes clash with Russia as Taurus missile strikes expected by July
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 28th
Read more
Iran’s foreign minister denies nuclear deal with US is close
Media is speculating about an imminent Iran-US deal, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said
Read more
Four people killed in South Korean Navy plane crash — news agency
According to the news report, the bodies will be transported to the naval hospital in Pohang for identification
Read more
Ukrainian armed forces depleted — Swiss daily Le Temps
According to the news report, personnel shortages are forcing the Ukrainian armed forces to "mobilize elderly and other people unfit for military service, thus indicating a general lack of its human resources in the country"
Read more
Russia has response to lifting of restrictions on range of weapons for Kiev — Shoigu
The Russian Security Council secretary commented on the contentious statements made by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz regarding the lifting of restrictions on the range of weapons provided to Ukraine
Read more
US not planning to participate in second round of Russia-Ukraine talks — magazine
According to the media outlet, US President Donald Trump expects progress from this round of renewed direct talks between Moscow and Kiev
Read more
West admires Russia's speed of adaptation to combat operations in Ukraine — news agency
According to Western military estimates, the Russian Armed Forces have increased the number of combat units compared to 2022, ramped up the production of weapons and ammunition, and adapted to Western weapons systems such as HIMARS
Read more
Press review: Moscow outlines demands for Kiev and prepares to counter NATO provocations
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 29th
Read more
Serbian defense industry attempts to ‘stab Russia in back’ by supporting Kiev — SVR
According to the service, the cover for anti-Russian actions is a "simple scheme using fake end-user certificates and intermediary countries"
Read more
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Read more
Russian army takes Stroyevka, advances towards Kamenka, expert says
"With the capture of Stroyevka, the Russian forces are accomplishing several strategic objectives simultaneously," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
More than 20 people die in Nigeria from floods
Head of the service Ibrahim Hussaini said that three people had been rescued and were receiving medical treatment at the central hotel in the city of Mokwa
Read more
Russian stock market indices rising on Thursday — market data
The yuan lost 15.35 kopecks over the day to 10.86 rubles
Read more
Houthis report another shelling of Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv
According to the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree, the strike was delivered with a hypersonic ballistic missile
Read more
Musk's DOGE exit doesn't mean he's leaving politics behind — expert
According to Yegor Toropov, Donald Trump and Elon Musk remain loyal to each other
Read more
Foreign IT services still operating in Russia must be 'suppressed' — Putin
The Russian president said that foreign IT services are trying to strangle Russia
Read more
US advises Kiev against refusing to negotiate with Russia — Kellogg
An ABC News presenter asked Keith Kellogg to comment on statements from the Ukrainian side that they may not show up to another round of talks set
Read more
Under Abe, Russia and Japan made progress towards peace — Putin
The Russian president said that signing a peace treaty between Russia and Japan was a dream that Shinzo Abe chased
Read more
UK activates warship, helicopter to track Russian vessel — Royal Navy
Warships and helicopters were activated for the second time in May to "report on Russian activity in UK waters," the Royal Navy emphasized
Read more
Houthis intend to increase intensity of strikes on Israeli soil
The movement’s leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi assured that Israeli strikes on Sanaa Airport "will not stop Houthi operations" nor force Ansar Allah to abandon its support for the Palestinians
Read more
Ordinary Europeans oppose Ukraine's EU bid, elites ignore public will, says Orban
Viktor Orban emphasized the importance of assessing the state of European democracy itself
Read more
Russian army almost destroys Ukrainian defenses near Krasnoarmeysk, according to an expert
"Russian troops are advancing along a broad front spanning over 10 kilometers, with key villages like Malinovka, Mirolyubovka, and Shevchenko Pervoye witnessing continuous Russian advances," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
There will be a greater international role for the ruble — Jeffrey Sachs
The American economist stressed that "the share of international finance in US dollars, either to settle payments or to hold foreign exchange reserves or to hold investments, will diminish"
Read more
Russia demonstrates Avangard hypersonic missile system to US
It was done for the purpose of keeping the New START Treaty viable and effective, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Read more
Over 20,000 people evacuated in Canada due to wildfires — TV
There has been no information on casualties or damage
Read more
Russian forces establishing buffer zone between Belgorod, Kharkov regions — expert
Since Russian forces liberated Stroyevka, they have built on their successes as they advance both north and south of this locality, Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Putin receives Shinzo Abe’s widow in Kremlin — spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, Akie Abe is now in Moscow
Read more
Gold purchases by developing economies to drive metal price — expert
Developing economies will need to buy 11,000 metric tons of gold to draw level with developed countries at least by the share in reserves, Darya Tarasenko noted
Read more
Hamas, Israel agree on 60-day ceasefire in Gaza — TV
According to the report, US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff has already been notified that the sides has agreed to his proposed ceasefire agreement
Read more
Some 20,000 naturalized Russian citizens who dodged draft sent to special op — official
According to Alexander Bastrykin, the Russian Investigative Committee tracked down 80,000 Russian citizens who wouldn’t show up at military enlistment offices
Read more
NATO may halt eastward expansion in Europe — US envoy
Keith Kellogg said he considered the Russian side's concerns about NATO's eastward expansion to be justified
Read more
Moscow genuinely interested in revival of Russia-India-China troika format — Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat added that NATO is blatantly trying to lure India into anti-China intrigues
Read more
One injured in drone attack on Kursk Region — acting governor
Also, debris from a downed drone damaged windows at Kursk City Clinical Hospital №1
Read more
Israel announces world's first use of laser weapons in combat conditions
Directorate of Defense Research & Development head Daniel Gold emphasized that these lasers are part of Israel’s ongoing efforts to enhance its defense
Read more
US hopes for resumption of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul — White House
The spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt emphasized that, as far as she knows, the US is not sending a delegation to Turkey for these talks
Read more
US State Department mum on US participation in Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul
State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce declined to comment on the upcoming talks
Read more
Gas pipelines in Europe should be built, not closed — Szijjarto
"While Ukraine put Budapest in a difficult situation, Bulgaria reliably and responsibly provides for transportation off energy resources to Hungary," the Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade said
Read more
Aggresive alliances in Eurasia to lead to confrontation, says Medvedev
According to the official, in these conditions, it is important to fill the "emerging security deficit" and give the countries of Eurasia the opportunity to independently resolve issues in this area
Read more
Shinzo Abe’s death shocked everyone who knew him — Putin
The Russian president said that Abe was a statesman who knew when to be uncompromising and tough
Read more
Shootout between Pakistani, Taliban soldiers erupts in Afghanistan — report
According to the report, the conflict broke out against the background of construction of a checkpoint in Pakistan
Read more
Russia to send same delegation to Istanbul — foreign ministry spokeswoman
Maria Zakharova said that the Russian delegation would be the same
Read more
Ukraine to lose Odessa unless it makes peace now, US expert says
When asked if Ukraine could be divided like Germany had been after World War II, Jeffrey Sachs said: "It depends on how this war ends"
Read more
Latest elections in Europe show true nature of Western 'democracy' — official
"The elections in Romania were a perfect example of it, and so were the preparations for the vote in France," Sergey Shoigu said
Read more
North Korean troops fight for Kursk Region as if it were their own — Security Council
Sergey Shoigu added that he had once again thanked his colleagues from the DPRK for their help in liberating the Kursk Region
Read more
Kiev, NATO responsible for a million deaths in Ukraine, former UN expert argues
According to Alfred de Zayas, their belligerent attitude "constitutes a violation of the UN Charter and also of human ethics"
Read more
Direct gas purchases from Russia would bring Moldovan economy out of crisis — politician
"If Maia Sandu and her party had not spoiled relations with Russia to please their EU curators, it would have been possible to reach an agreement with Moscow on normal gas prices," Igor Dodon said
Read more
Musk says feels 'stuck in a bind' in US administration
The businessman pointed out that he largely agrees with the Trump team's policies, but that they "have differences of opinion"
Read more
Germany directly engages in war with Russia — Lavrov
"Germany is sliding down the same slippery slope it has already treaded a couple of times just this past century — down to its collapse," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Hungarian PM sees Ukraine as dangerous country 'better kept out' of EU
Ukrainian gangs use advanced technologies and create "broad mafia networks," Viktor Orban stressed
Read more
Russia highly appreciates China’s constructive position on Ukraine, diplomat says
According to Andrey Rudenko, the Global Security Initiative that Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward in 2022 provides for resolving all conflicts through addressing their root causes
Read more
Abe’s widow hopes Russia, Japan will develop cultural exchanges
Russia is a very important neighbor for Japan, Akie Abe, widow of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said
Read more
Russia already responding to Western provocations in Baltic Sea — presidential aide
Nikolay Patrushev emphasized that Europe continues "to escalate the conflict situation in the region"
Read more
Russia registers West’s attempt to militarize Arctic — top diplomat
According to Sergey Lavrov, Russia is not interested in endless confrontation with any country
Read more
South Korea may benefit from Russia-DPRK rapprochement, expert says
Andrey Sushentsov, Dean of the Department of International Relations at MGIMO University, highlighted that North Korea perceives threats to its security, which largely motivates its extensive military development
Read more
Japan refuses to comment on meeting between Abe’s widow, Putin — senior official
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stressed that the country's government is urging people to refrain from visiting Russia
Read more
Putin says Shinzo Abe sincerely sought full restoration of Russia-Japan relations
The president said that Russia remembered Shinzo Abe's contribution to the development of Russia-Japan cooperation
Read more
Greater Eurasian partnership ready to cooperate with various countries — diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin replied positively to the question of whether countries of the Global South will be involved in the project
Read more
Russia, China combat attempts to break post-WWII world order — ambassador
Igor Morgulov noted that the Russian and Chinese peoples accomplished a great feat and were able to restore peace, while suffering the greatest losses
Read more
Putin meets with Kazakhstan’s first president Nazarbayev in Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Nursultan Nazarbayev is on a visit to Moscow
Read more
Washington-Beijing trade talks stalled — US finance chief
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is confident that the sides will have additional talks in the coming weeks
Read more
Crimea came home to Russia by choice of its people, says Putin
The Russian president pointed to the desire of the people to return to their historical homeland
Read more
Russian weapons tested in combat, in demand all over the world — top security official
Sergey Shoigu pointed to vast experience and technical solutions, created by the design bureaus, enterprises and industrial clusters
Read more
Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip kill at least 70 people in past day
According to the broadcaster, some 20 people lost their lives in a bombardment of the Al Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza
Read more
Russian bomb technicians to clear Kursk Region of mines within short time — ministry
"This is very important for restoring the destroyed infrastructure and peaceful life as a whole," Russia’s Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov stressed
Read more
Situation in Zaporozhye challenging, government doing all it can to stabilize it — Putin
The Russian president added that the Russian authorities will also ensure that all support programs that have been created and are being formed are equitably and effectively implemented throughout Russia
Read more
Russia and China are working on over 80 priority projects worth $200 bln — ambassador
According to Igor Morgulov, systematic and coordinated efforts have been undertaken to transition mutual settlements to national currencies, while investment cooperation is actively developing
Read more
Moscow-Beijing cooperation plays stabilizing role globally — senior Russian diplomat
Meanwhile, the global minority has been seeking to heat up political temperatures globally, including by fueling crises and conflicts in the Eurasian space, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said
Read more
Ukraine’s army amasses troops in Sumy frontline area — Russian defense source
According to the report, territorial defense forces from the 103rd and 129th separate territorial defense brigades, border guards from the 5th border guard detachment augmented with the personnel from other border guard units are operating in that frontline sector
Read more
Kazakhstan counts on Russia as strategic partner — Tokayev
The president of Kazakhstan said that matters related to CPC were discussed in a recent telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Russian budget deficit contracting for third year in a row — PM
The Russian economy continued its diversification in 2024, which benefited the budget balance, Mikhail Mishustin said
Read more
Russian battlegroup destroys 7 Starlink terminals, 4 Ukrainian ammo depots in past day
Also Battlegroup Spokesman Ivan Bigma added, the Ukrainians lost over 200 troops
Read more
Project to set up Russian military base in Central African Republic in progress — envoy
The issue is being addressed through the two countries’ defense ministries, Alexander Bikantov specified
Read more
Orban likens Ukraine's admission to EU with opening of Eastern front against Russia
The Hungarian prime minister confirmed that Hungary would block Ukraine's fast-track accession to the European Union
Read more
Vucic vows to block deals if they raise prospect of Serbian munitions ending up in Ukraine
According to Serbian President, a working group was set up for a fact-finding effort
Read more
Russia’s concern over NATO’s eastwards expansion looks fair to US special envoy
Keith Kellogg stressed that Ukraine's accession to NATO is not under discussion
Read more
US, German, French, British officials to be in Istanbul on June 2, Kellogg says
The US special envoy did not specify whether Western delegates would take direct part in the meeting between Russia and Ukraine
Read more
Kiev trying to jack up price before second round of negotiations with hysteria — Zakharova
The diplomat emphasized that Russia's position is constructive and open
Read more
Saudi king receives written message from Putin
According to the official Saudi Press Agency, the written message was delivered to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Walid ElKhereiji by Russian Ambassador to the Kingdom Sergey Kozlov
Read more
What is known about preparations for second round of Russia-Ukraine talks
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier announced the second round of the Istanbul talks with Ukraine, set for June 2
Read more
Astana takes into account impact of conflict in Ukraine on its plans — Tokayev
The president of Kazakhstan said that Kazakhstan has a strong belief in the strategic partnership with Russia
Read more
Russian troops liberate three communities in Ukraine operation over past day
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,245 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Turkish foreign minister relays Ankara’s view of fair Ukraine ceasefire terms to Russia
"Right now, the sides need to exchange their positions on talks," Hakan Fidan noted
Read more
US well aware Biden administration triggered Ukrainian crisis — top security official
As Sergey Shoigu stressed, it was the United States that started expanding NATO to Russia's borders
Read more
Abe’s widow says he wanted to meet with Putin after Russia started special operation
Shinzo Abe was killed on July 8, 2022
Read more
Lavrov sees Russia-China relations as immune to external influence
As the Russian foreign minister underlined, the fact that Chinese President Xi Jinping was the chief guest at the May 9 Victory Day celebrations in Moscow is a sign of unbreakable friendship between the people of Russia and China
Read more
Lavrov says Trump gets incomplete reports on Ukraine, with some info edited out
The top Russian diplomatmade the comment in an interview with Russian television host Pavel Zarubin, when asked about Donald Trump’s warning that Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire"
Read more
Israel accepts Witkoff’s new proposal for Gaza settlement — Netanyahu
The Israeli prime minister announced it at a meeting with families of hostages held in Gaza
Read more
Russia, Ukraine differ on ceasefire demands, mediation crucial — top Turkish diplomat
Hakan Fidan stressed that these differences need to be bridged
Read more
Turkey in talks about Ukraine with Moscow, Kiev, Washington, EU — top diplomat
Hakan Fidan urged other countries to join the reconciliation and mediation process on Ukraine
Read more
Twelve Russian fighters receive a $195,000 prize for downing F-16
The award ceremony took place in a border area in the presence of commanders on May 29
Read more
No plans yet to reveal Russia’s conditions for ceasefire — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov specified that "talks should always be held behind closed doors rather than in public"
Read more
Ukrainian foreign ministry dodges question on Kiev’s participation in June 2 talks
Georgy Tikhiy added that Ukraine has not yet received Russia’s memorandum on a settlement, which, in Kiev’s opinion, is necessary for a constructive meeting
Read more
Russia unaware of alleged transfer of Ukraine's settlement 'conditions' to US — Zakharova
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said that Russia and Ukraine agreed that each side would exchange relevant documents directly and discuss them at the next round
Read more