Press review: SCO deepens Russia-China-Iran ties and senators seek terror tag for Moscow

Russia highly appreciates China’s balanced position on the crisis in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on September 15 during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The dialogue between Moscow and Beijing became the main event of the first day of the SCO summit. Although China continues to maintain a diplomatic approach to the ongoing special operation in Ukraine, both leaders reaffirmed their intention to strengthen the multipolar world, Izvestia writes. On the same day, Iran signed a memorandum to join the organization.

Opening the talks, Putin noted that Russia highly appreciates China’s "balanced position regarding the Ukrainian crisis." There was no greater clarity about what the Chinese position was. Nevertheless, Moscow and Beijing reaffirmed their intention to bolster the multipolar structure of international relations.

China’s position alarms the collective West. The EU and the US believe Russia can effectively circumvent sanctions with the help of the Chinese. However, according to Chief Researcher at the Center for Political Studies and Development Forecasts of the Institute of China and Modern Asia Vladimir Portyakov, the West’s concerns are unfounded. "China really fears secondary sanctions and Huawei has even reduced its presence in Russia," he said, adding that China now has a lot of its own problems both in the economy and in international relations.

The Russian-Iranian talks were also a key event. Tehran and Washington cannot yet find common ground on all issues that would enable the revival of the JCPOA. In addition, Iran, which on September 15 signed a memorandum on joining the SCO, remains a key player in Syria, Izvestia writes.

According to the orientalist Roland Bidzhamov, Moscow and Tehran bolstering ties under the current conditions, when both countries are under tough sanctions, is inevitable. The expert recalled that the Iranian market is attractive for Russian companies in terms of investment, including in the development of gas fields and infrastructure projects. On the other hand, Iran is capable of supplying Russia not only with food, but also, for example, with automotive products.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina have trotted out an already sensational initiative to label Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, despite the fact that the State Department and the White House may not want to support it, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. According to experts, such a radical step would be reckless and short-sighted. Even in spite of the disagreements between Moscow and Washington, the two major nuclear powers need channels for communication and cooperation.

In any case, the initiative is not consistent with the official position of the White House, the newspaper writes. The cost of such a step can be quite high - breaking diplomatic relations with Moscow in the event of agreement with the initiative of Graham and Blumenthal will be almost inevitable.

Although there may be some benefits. For example, the United States will be able to expropriate Russian gold and foreign exchange reserves in the amount of $300 bln.

"On the one hand, the White House has a policy to help Ukraine, which is shared by Biden’s military advisers. On the other hand, Washington has to understand that completely severing ties is unprofitable, and in any case, there must be a certain way for reaching a compromise," leading researcher at the Institute for US and Canadian Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Nikolay Popov told the newspaper.

He stressed that before the November elections, the White House would not want to worsen relations with Moscow now that the Democrats' ratings have improved. In general, the domestic agenda is more important for voters, and it is precisely what Biden is currently most actively focused on.

The Russian delegation, part of which has already obtained US visas to attend the UN General Assembly, may face new obstacles. It is possible that they will be banned from holding meetings outside the UN site and their movement will be restricted within 40 km from the headquarters, former UN Deputy Secretary General Sergey Ordzhonikidze and Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev told Izvestia. This is especially true for members of the delegation under sanctions, they warned.