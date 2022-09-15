Russia’s Mir payment cards working normally in Turkey, assures CEO

YEKATERINBURG, September 15. /TASS/. Mir, the Russian payment card network, previously reported by the media to have failed in Turkey, continues to function normally, Director General of the National Payment Card System Vladimir Komlev announced on Thursday.

"There is no bad news from Turkey, work is carrying on as usual. Mir cards are still accepted everywhere like they were before. Maybe there were some isolated cases in a specific hotel where this sort of situation happened. We reviewed the situation carefully, and contacted all our Turkish partners. They all confirmed that there are no reasons to worry. Business continues as it did before," he said.

According to him, there are many partners in Turkey and some banks were not ready to serve the cards of Russian banks that came under sanctions even before. "But these are just some banks," Komlev added.