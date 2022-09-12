{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Zaporozhye plant shuts over safety concerns and EU eyes new gas price ploy

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 12th
Zaporozhye nuclear power plant EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Zaporozhye nuclear power plant
© EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Kommersant: Zaporozhye plant completely shut down for safety reasons

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) was completely shut down after several months of shelling, which damaged, among other things, the lines of external power supply. Reactor cooling is now carried out entirely by standby diesel generators. It is not yet clear when the station will be relaunched. Ukraine is unlikely to have any immediate energy problems as a result, as energy consumption has plummeted due to the hostilities, Kommersant writes.

Read also
Macron to speak with Putin again on situation at ZNPP within days — Elysee Palace

Experts told the newspaper the decision to stop the reactors was the only right one. It would have been even better to do it much earlier, independent nuclear energy analyst Dmitry Gorchakov believes. The sixth power unit worked in a very uncomfortable mode, producing energy for its own needs to cool down the reactor. Until recently, the most likely risk was the Fukushima scenario: an accident due to overheating and melting of nuclear fuel while the reactor cooling pumps are turned off due to a loss of power supply.

"The dangers of an accident at the station have been significantly decreased because the aborted reactor releases much less heat, the pressure and temperature in it are lower, and the risk of a steam leak is lowered. If the generators fail unexpectedly, the personnel will have more time to solve problems and the potential damage will be much lower. The IAEA experts assured that the diesel generators at the station are in good shape," the expert said.

But the risks still remain, the analyst warns, referring to the dry storage facility for spent nuclear fuel located near the nuclear power plant. In addition, Gorchakov notes that the population is leaving Energodar, so at some point the facility may be understaffed, and in the event of an emergency, much depends on the employees.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Experts warn of serious risks with EU plan to reform entire gas market

Despite the failed price cap bid for Russian gas, Europe has not yet given up on the idea of influencing fuel prices contrary to the market and contracts. Now bloc officials are discussing a price cap for all gas imported to the EU, and the European Commission (EC) will weigh this option throughout September. Experts interviewed by Nezavisimaya Gazeta believe that in order to carry out this option, Europe will have to create a coalition with Asian consumers. This sort of measure would not only impact Russia, but also Norway.

Read also
Europe braces for "one of the worst winters in history" — EU commissioner

Experts pointed to several factors that make such a move difficult to implement. The most important one is the dichotomy with long-term contracts. "The introduction of a price cap violates existing contracts," Director of the Center for Economic Expert Analysis at the Institute for Public Administration and Governance at HSE Marcel Salikhov told the newspaper. "Such unilateral measures by the EU will be considered a breach of contract," asset manager at BCS World of Investments Vitaly Gromadin agreed.

However, it will be difficult for Europe to carry out such a radical transformation of the gas market on its own. This means, as experts from the Center for Energy Development noted, it will be necessary to create a broader coalition, including Asian gas consumers such as Japan, South Korea, and China.

Another obstacle to this radical gas reform may come from other fuel suppliers, first of all Norway. According to experts, the decision might sour ties between Norway and the EU.

 

Izvestia: Russian ambassador chides Berlin for lack of pragmatism on pipeline

Germany does not have the necessary capacity to receive LNG in order to completely abandon Russian gas in the short term, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev said in an interview with Izvestia. Nevertheless, Moscow is ready to launch Nord Stream 2 even tomorrow, despite the fact that the German government has moved closer to destroying mutually beneficial relations with Russia, the diplomat stressed.

Read also
Russia ready to turn on Nord Stream 2 — Putin

According to him, Berlin has also crossed the "red line" when it began to supply Kiev with lethal weapons, which are used against Russian military personnel and the residents of Donbass.

"Everything depends on the German side. The pipeline has been built. This is a multilateral economic project, a lot of money has been invested in it. It is ready for operation, filled with gas, meets the requirements, and relevant technical checks have been carried out. Only the political will of the German leadership is needed to launch it. However, so far political decisions imposed on Berlin take precedence over pragmatism," the ambassador noted.

Nechaev told the newspaper that, according to German experts, the country will not be able to completely abandon Russian gas in the near future. Hopes for a quick replacement of Russia's energy carriers with liquefied natural gas (LNG) from third world countries are not justified.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Iran’s closer ties to Moscow may complicate return to JCPOA

On Monday, the IAEA leadership will meet three months after it asked Iran to answer its questions. European negotiators, while initially presenting compromise positions, said that Tehran's policy jeopardized the restoration of the deal. It is impossible to name the exact reasons for the change of heart in the West, but it is possible that one of them is Iran cozying up to Russia, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Read also
Russia grows closer to Iran to counter Western sanctions — The Wall Street Journal

The differences between Washington and Tehran remain the main obstacle to the conclusion of the deal. The US is expected to give the green light to the restoration of the JCPOA together with the Iranians, the newspaper writes.

In August, Iran dropped a demand that Washington found unacceptable: lifting sanctions on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and experts believed the chances of reviving the deal were improving. However, Iran's aid to Russia could significantly complicate the negotiation process, Associate Professor of the Department of Integration Processes at MGIMO Alexander Tevdoi Burmuli believes.

"It is possible that the West began to exert stronger pressure on Iran precisely because Tehran decided to enter into a closer partnership with Moscow. More recently, the United States again expressed dissatisfaction and expanded its sanctions list," the expert told Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

Dean of the Faculty of World Politics at Moscow State University Andrey Sidorov stressed that the US does not intend to fully eliminate the sanctions pressure even after the "nuclear deal", which continues to irritate Tehran.

 

Kommersant: Metal companies ask European Commission for help

Due to increasing energy prices, European metal companies have declared that the entire industry is headed towards extinction. Steel production in Europe has already dropped by 5%, and most steel producers have paused smelting and delayed equipment reactivation. According to experts, the crisis may force the closure of up to one-third of all of Europe’s capacity, including the majority of electric-furnace steelmaking plants, Kommersant writes.

Read also

According to the European Steel Association (Eurofer), the continent’s metals industry is decreasing production while competitors from other nations are expanding steel exports to the EU. High gas and energy prices, according to the organization, threaten the profitability of Europe's steel industry. Foreign producers, according to the statement, are not subject to the same hikes in energy prices, allowing them to increase supplies to Europe. Eurofer expects the EU authorities to take immediate action to stabilize the energy market, or else the European metals industry's viability will be jeopardized.

Non-ferrous metallurgists in Europe, as well as ferrous metallurgists, have pointed to the critical dilemma. Eurometaux, the European nonferrous metals association, submitted ideas to the European Commission last week to mitigate the impact of the energy crisis.

According to Sergey Grishunin from the National Ratings Agency, 7 million tonnes of steelmaking capacity, or 4% of total nominal capacity, is on the chopping block in Europe thus far. According to the analyst, most of the energy-intensive electric steel-smelting factories in the EU will be decommissioned by the end of the year, accounting for 42% of total steel output.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Will Queen’s death shake monarchy and S. Africa opposes Russia sanctions
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 9th
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more