{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia won’t meddle in Iran-Israel conflict and S-400s may give India boost

Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, November 21
S-400 missile systems Vitaly Nevar/TASS
S-400 missile systems
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS

Izvestia: Russia has no plans to meddle in Iranian-Israeli conflict

Read also
Five Syrians, six Iranians die in Syria after Israeli attacks on Damascus suburb — TV

Moscow is not going to interfere in the bilateral conflict between Israel and Iran that exacerbated after Tel Aviv delivered missile strikes on Iranian military facilities near the Syrian capital of Damascus, a member of the Russian Federation Council’s Committee on Defense and Security Frants Klintsevich told Izvestia. The senator stressed that Russian servicemen and civilians in the Syrian Arab Republic are not facing any threat.

"Today, Syria has been entangled in contradictions and only Moscow has the right roadmap saying that everything needs to be in accordance with international law," Klintsevich told the newspaper. "Russia has very good relations with everyone — with Israel, Iran and Syria. But we cannot be a lightning rod for all."

Vice Chairman of the Syrian parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee, Ammar Al-Assad, has accused Israel of escalating tensions and violating international law, while stressing that the Iranian forces’ presence in the country was absolutely legal. The lawmaker also emphasized that Syrian forces have been put on full combat alert to repel any aggression.

According to an expert in oriental studies, Roland Bidzhamov, no full-scale proxy war between Israel and Iran in Syria is on the horizon since both countries are currently hit by serious domestic strife. Since last week, Iran has been gripped by protests over fuel price hikes, while Israel is due to decide in the coming days whether the country will hold its third election over the past year.

Instead, there will be sporadic exchanges of strikes but neither party is ready for a serious conflict, he noted. "It’s advantageous for Israel to demonstrate force, it surgically destroys Iranian infrastructure around Damascus but is not attacking Russian facilities. The Israelis warn Moscow in advance in order to avoid any misunderstanding," the political scientist explained.

"Meanwhile, there is no escalation in tensions between Russia and Iran due to this."

 

Vedomosti: Rosatom seeks to invest a whopping $7 bln in maritime transportation

Read also

Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to join the world’s top 15 maritime carriers, launching cargo delivery via the Northern Sea Route by 2020 and earmarking nearly $7 bln for this goal, Vedomosti writes citing the company’s presentation prepared for banks.

According to the material, the state corporation plans to ship cargo from Southeast Asia to Europe through the Northern Sea Route and some cargo from the southern route — from Asia to Europe via the Pacific and Indian Oceans, the Suez Canal, the Mediterranean Sea and the Strait of Gibraltar.

Rosatom expects to deliver 72 mln tonnes of cargo per year, including 43 mln tonnes in containers. According to the state corporation’s estimates, the Northern Sea Route will help it shorten travel by 10-32% from major Asian ports (Hong Kong, Shanghai, Yokohama, Busan and Tianjin) to key European harbors (Rotterdam, Copenhagen, Le Havre, Southampton and Hamburg).

Vedomosti writes that Rosatom’s investments in maritime traffic will reach $6.97 bln, going mostly on building modern cargo ships ($5.76 bln), while the rest will be spent on modernizing port infrastructure, the fleet’s maintenance and floating docks. The state corporation plans to bankroll the project from its own funds, bank loans and reinvestments of the project’s money in a 21%, 50% and 29% proportion.

A spokesman for VTB told the paper that the bank was considering plans for financing the construction of nuclear-powered icebreakers and some other of its Arctic projects. Rosatom plans to launch maritime traffic by 2020, and expects that its revenues will reach nearly $700 mln per year by 2023, and hit $5.6 bln by 2026.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Moldova’s opportunity to absorb Transnistria

Read also
Russia reaffirms willingness to act as guarantor of Transnistria agreements, says Lavrov

Moldova’s new Prime Minister Ion Chicu chose Russia for his first official visit abroad, attributing this to the nation’s strategic partnership with Moscow. On Wednesday, he held talks with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, focusing on the Transnistrian settlement. The Moldovan leadership, namely President Igor Dodon, seeks to incorporate Transnistria into the republic. Next year, Dodon will run in the presidential election and he has one year to solve the Transnistrian issue with Moscow’s helping hand, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

German-Russian Forum Research Director Alexander Rahr told the paper that the essential goal for Moldova, where two governments have been changed over the past six months, is to consolidate power. The Moldovan leader is now acting as "a chess player" thoroughly pondering over his future moves. "Dodon understands that cooperation with Asia and China is lucrative and he will be acting through Russia," the German expert explained.

Meanwhile, Dodon’s attempt to maintain equilibrium in relations with the West and the East will depend on the United States, which opposes Moldova’s rapprochement with Russia. However, Washington is currently struggling with its own internal strife, which takes front and center.

According to Rahr, new Moldova’s authorities have got a real chance now to secure closer ties with Transnistria. "At least, Tiraspol trusts it more while understanding that it won’t bring Transnistria immediately to Romania: Dodon, most MPs and cabinet members are against their country’s unification with Romania. So, Dodon has a chance to fulfill his election promise and integrate Transnistria into the Moldovan Republic," the expert noted. Certainly, if Moscow supports this plan, since Transnistria largely relies on Russia.

 

Izvestia: Russia’s S-400s for India likely to change regional balance of power

Read also
Russia launches S-400 production for India, delivery to begin by 2025

Russia is expected to fulfill a contract on supplying its S-400 missile systems to India by 2025, CEO of Russia's state hi-tech corporation Rostec Sergei Chemezov has said, commenting on a deal with New Delhi signed two years ago. This deal came as a pleasant surprise for Russia, which had been in negotiations on delivering the S-400s since 2015. The contract provided a fresh boost to Russian-Indian military cooperation, showing that Russia’s defense industry can offer new solutions even for traditional partners, who prefer tried-and-true armaments.

Izvestia writes that India’s persistence in achieving its goal deserves special attention. Shortly after Moscow and India signed the deal, Washington warned that it could slap sanctions on its Asian ally. However, Indian politicians did not yield to this pressure and the Americans backpedaled, granting New Delhi a ‘waiver’. The Indian government managed to iron out other obstacles quickly, including with frozen payments amid fears by Indian banks of being put on a US blacklist.

This ironclad stance confirmed that India remains Russia’s reliable friend and is not planning to give up this friendship even under pressure from a superpower, the paper says.

Meanwhile, the S-400 contract dealt a heavy blow to India’s relations with the US. Since Donald Trump’s rise to power, Washington has started showing less interest in developing ties with India, opting in favor of major geopolitical projects for the next 50 years. The situation with the S-400s and US sanctions demonstrated that Washington is mostly guided by its own interests and is not shy to resort to flagrant pressure even on those, whom it considered as its potential allies, the paper writes.

At the same time, the S-400 deal mostly disappointed Pakistan. Given the tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad and recent incidents in the sky over Kashmir, when the Indian Air Force lost one MiG-21 after a Pakistani airstrike, the S-400 system could shift the region's balance of power. The Russian missile system can hit any types of aircraft and it is not ruled out that soon this could be tested in practice.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russia braces for new blow to its energy exports

Read also

Expert evaluations regarding oil market prospects are not ringing alarm bells now and this is good for Russia as it mainly relies on crude exports. However, another problem comes to the forefront — liquefied natural gas is occupying a bigger share on the world market and it is a key rival for Russia’s pipeline gas. Foreign analysts warn that in the near future LNG would overtake the share of pipeline gas given that its price is on the decline, Nezavisimaya Gazeta says.

Developing Asian states are a major growth driver for LNG, according to the International Energy Agency's (IEA) World Energy Outlook 2019. Analysts expect that over the next decade, Russia’s energy giant Gazprom could lose more than one-third of its earnings from pipeline gas supplies to Europe. The Russian company’s share on the European gas market could be nearly halved. The major reason behind Europe’s declining pipeline gas imports will be growing LNG supplies, the report said. By 2030, Gazprom will account for more than 20% of the European market. Last year, Gazprom had a 36.7% share on this market.

Now, LNG prices are decreasing as the market is facing an oversupply. The current situation on the LNG market in northeast Asia, where the price on supplies of one mln BTE of gas over the past week dropped 7.5% demonstrates the fragile balance on the global LNG market, experts told Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

A drop in prices in Asia is closing the gap in prices between Europe and Asia and this could exert greater pressure on the European spot market, said analyst Mikhail Kogan of the Higher School of Finance and Management. "This is not the best news for Gazprom, which still feels pressure over the Third Energy Package," he noted.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Turkey plays patrols against Kurdish militias and Kim shows hostility to US
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, November 20
Read more
Some equipment missing on ships returned by Russia to Ukraine — media citing Zelensky
The ships will resume their service after repairs, expected to take about three months
Read more
Bastion coastal defense missile systems deployed on Franz Joseph Land in Russian Arctic
The Bastion coastal defense missile systems have proven their high efficiency during high-latitude drills
Read more
Russia condemns Israel’s air strikes against Syria — senior diplomat
The Israeli army’s press service said the strikes came in retaliation for an earlier attack against Israel
Read more
Roscosmos vows to make decision on Soyuz seats for US astronauts soon
Head of the Russian space corporation welcomed a "warm letter" from NASA's chief, who said that the US space agency would most likely need 1-2 seats on Russian Soyuz spaceships to deliver astronauts to the ISS in 2020-2021
Read more
Press review: Moscow confirms Normandy Four summit and what will Iran’s protests generate
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, November 19
Read more
Russia’s stance on Israeli settlements in West Bank remains unchanged — ministry
Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said Washington no longer viewed Israeli settlements in the area as illegal and in breach of the international law
Read more
Turkey to use S-400 systems as independent units, says presidential spokesman
He reiterated that Ankara had no intention to abandon the S-400 purchase
Read more
Five Syrians, six Iranians die in Syria after Israeli attacks on Damascus suburb — TV
One of the missiles hit a residential building and razed it, a local doctor informed
Read more
Russia will not take part in Miss Universe 2019
The prospective participant Alina Sanko does not have enough time to get a US visa and prepare for the Miss Universe pageant, director of the Miss Russia contest Anastasia Belyak said
Read more
Ukrainian energy ministry rejects Gazprom’s new proposals
However, the Ukrainian energy minister added that "mutual understanding can still be reached"
Read more
Russia to hand over two MiG-29 fighter jets to Mongolia on its Independence Day Nov. 26
Read more
Rostec admits localization of components production for Su-57 fighters abroad
The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air targets at long and short distances and hit enemy ground and naval targets, overcoming its air defense capabilities
Read more
Putin positive on Arctic Palladium project
Operations on the loan market, particularly overseas, are becoming increasingly challenging, the chief executive of Russian Platinum said at the meeting
Read more
Ukraine’s Naftogaz to seek $11.8 bln in compensation if Russian gas transit halted
However, the Naftogaz executive expressed hope that "it won’t run to that"
Read more
Gazprom completes welding of pipeline in Russia to supply gas to Nord Stream 2
The project is to be completed before the end of 2019
Read more
Syria recaptures second-most powerful dam in Aleppo
On November 18, the Russian military police will launch patrolling operations in the area surrounding this facility of strategic importance
Read more
Russia increases its holdings of US debt to $10 bln in September
Russia, once a significant holder of the US state debt, started its sell-off of US Treasury securities in spring 2018
Read more
Russia ready to deliver both Su-35 and Su-57 fighters to Turkey
The Dubai Airshow 2019 opened in Dubai on Monday, November 17, and will be running until November 21
Read more
Russia to launch OneWeb satellites from Baikonur, Vostochny, Kourou spaceports in 2020
Overall, the UK company intends to deploy about 600 satellites in the near-Earth orbit and start their commercial operation in 2020
Read more
Russia’s import substitution effort produced ‘serious’ results — Putin
In this sense, Russia’s economy benefitted from trade restrictions imposed by the West, Putin said
Read more
Joe Biden’s son and his partners received $16.5 million from Burisma — Ukrainian MP
According to the politician, Hunter Biden was paid by laundered money for his services for Ukraine's Burisma Holdings energy company
Read more
Russia, UAE mull testing latest Orion-E reconnaissance drone
The Orion is the first MALE-class drone fully developed in Russia and made of domestic components
Read more
Russian embassy dismisses Estonian MP’s claims of planned Russian aggression
Last week, the parliamentarian stated in an interview with the Latvian TV channel LTV 7 that Russia is reequipping its army, which could mean that it is preparing "some sort of aggression"
Read more
Press review: Unrest won’t harm Moscow’s Bolivia deals and Russia, Cuba to trade in rubles
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, November 18
Read more
Russia receives first applications for Su-34 deliveries from foreign customers
According to the developer, several partners even flew aboard these aircraft
Read more
First Syrian olive oil deliveries begin in Crimea
The total weight is 46 tonnes
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet training ship visits Sri Lanka
During its training deployment, the ship will sail across four oceans and along the Northern Sea Route, overcoming a total of over 20,000 nautical miles
Read more
Syrian air defense systems destroy several missiles over Damascus — SANA
The missiles were fired by Israel, according to the agency
Read more
Latest aviation breakthroughs spread their wings at Dubai Airshow 2019
The 16th international aerospace exhibition Dubai Airshow 2019 runs in the UAE on November 17-21
Read more
First batch of next-generation Armata tanks to arrive for Russian troops in late 2019
The developer informed that an experimental batch had been manufactured
Read more
EC recommends Kiev return to direct gas purchases from Russia
The European Commission wishes Kiev to buy Russian gas in the amount of around 15 bln cubic meters per year, according to a source
Read more
Turkey not considering plans to sign new S-400 deal, Ankara says
Turkish presidential spokesman informed that batteries' delivery, staff training and systems deployment will be underway in the period ahead
Read more
White Helmets involved in human organ trafficking in Syria — survey
Read more
Russia’s next-generation combat outfit to get latest ammunition and small arms
The Sotnik third-generation combat outfit is set to replace the Ratnik gear already in 2025
Read more
Russian embassy reminds Estonia that it agreed to its current borders
At the same time, the embassy reiterated that the 1920 Treaty of Tartu had receded into history
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry surprised by Turkey's statement about resuming Syria operation
The Russian top brass believe such statements can only exacerbate tensions in the region
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet’s latest frigate to test-fire missile armament in White Sea
The Admiral Gorshkov is the Project 22350 lead frigate, warships of this class displace 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of up to 29 knots
Read more
Turkey orders arrest of over 130 military allegedly linked to coup — TV
On July 15, 2016, a group of Turkish soldiers and officers attempted to stage a coup d’etat and overthrow Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Read more
Kiev pledges to respond to Russia’s unveiling of railroad bridge to Crimea
Russia will launch regular rail services to Crimea across Crimean Bridge in late December 2019
Read more
Kremlin dismisses Estonia’s territorial claims against Russia as unacceptable
Earlier, Estonian parliamentary speaker voiced a statement that Russia must return the territories mentioned in the 1920 Tartu Peace Treaty to Estonia
Read more
Outcome of USSR's collapse was worse than most negative expectations, says Putin
The inefficient economic policy in the then Soviet Union "actually led to a collapse in the social sphere and had prolonged consequences in the political sphere," the president said
Read more
Donetsk slams Kiev’s policy in Donbass, vows to continue integration with Russia
The DPR leader invoked a letter by secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, in which the official claims that most Donbass residents are not "pro-Ukrainian" and should be held administratively and criminally liable
Read more
Putin: US ‘shoots itself in foot’ by banning own firms from working on Russian shelf
The United States barred its companies from working on the Russian shelf, the Russian leader said
Read more
Japan to seek solution of territorial dispute with Russia — government
The Kuril Islands issue remains the sticking point since after WWII the islands were handed over to the Soviet Union while Japan laid claims to the four southern islands
Read more
Russian-made Pantsyr anti-aircraft systems provide security for Dubai Airshow
Russia delivered 50 Pantsyr-S systems in their export configuration and 1,000 missiles to the UAE in 2009-2013. The deal was worth $800 million
Read more
Medvedev hopes political solutions on integration with Belarus will be found
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that "we will do our best to agree on a common set of solutions, our work by December 8"
Read more
Russia completes 1st stage of delivering T-90S main battle tanks to Iraq
Both sides are currently discussing the procedure and the terms of supplies under the second phase
Read more
Russia, China coordinate new plan on settlement on Korean Peninsula — diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said that the new draft will be presented to North Korea's first vice foreign minister who is currently on an official visit to Moscow
Read more
Israeli jets strike dozens of IRGC, Syrian army positions
Earlier, the SANA news agency reported that Syrian air defense systems destroyed a few missiles on the outskirts of Damascus, citing a source in the Syrian Armed Forces
Read more
Back to the caves? Putin warns ditching hydrocarbons would end civilization
Russia as a responsible country works to make its energy balance as green as possible, the head of state pointed out
Read more