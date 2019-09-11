Russia reaffirms willingness to act as guarantor of Transnistria agreements, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to continue acting as a guarantor of the Transnistrian settlement agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday following talks with his Moldovan counterpart Nicolae Popescu.

"[We] discussed the Transnistrian settlement. We reaffirmed Russia’s willingness to continue acting as a mediator in the talks and guarantor of the agreements with a view to implementing and further developing the decisions made by Chisinau and Tiraspol as part of confidence-building measures and as part of promoting a comprehensive and viable settlement on the Dniester," Lavrov said.