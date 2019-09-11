Russia reaffirms willingness to act as guarantor of Transnistria agreements, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to continue acting as a guarantor of the Transnistrian settlement agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday following talks with his Moldovan counterpart Nicolae Popescu.
"[We] discussed the Transnistrian settlement. We reaffirmed Russia’s willingness to continue acting as a mediator in the talks and guarantor of the agreements with a view to implementing and further developing the decisions made by Chisinau and Tiraspol as part of confidence-building measures and as part of promoting a comprehensive and viable settlement on the Dniester," Lavrov said.
"We welcome the resumption of official '5+2' meetings [Moldova and Transnistria as parties to the conflict, Russia and Ukraine as guarantors and mediators, the OSCE as a mediator and the US and the EU as observers] scheduled for October. We believe that such meetings should be more frequent, the way it was agreed on when this framework was established," the minister added.
Moldova’s President Igor Dodon wrote on his Facebook page in late August that the next "5+2" meeting would be held on October 8-10.