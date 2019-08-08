{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia uneasy over Turkey's anti-Kurd gamble and Kyrgyz tensions boil over

Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, August 8
Kyrgyz special forces standing in guard at former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev's residence AKIpress via AP
Kyrgyz special forces standing in guard at former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev's residence
© AKIpress via AP

Izvestia: Russia raises alarm bells over Turkish military scheme in Syria

Read also

Russia has voiced its concerns over Turkey’s decision to carry out a new military operation in northern Syria, Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Defense Committee Chairman Vladimir Shamanov told Izvestia. According to him, Moscow has a number of complaints over Turkey’s implementation of earlier reached agreements. The two countries will have to hold challenging talks, which include ironing out the crisis in northeastern Syria and in Idlib. Meanwhile, Syrian lawmakers told the paper that the new Turkish operation would bury any chance of resuming dialogue between Damascus and Ankara, and also call into question Turkey’s commitments under the Astana and Sochi agreements. In contrast, Turkey’s think tank SETA has explained that the operation is aimed at solving the current migrant crisis since eliminating Kurdish units from northeastern Syria would enable up to 1 million refugees to return home.

The United States has condemned Erdogan's plans, fearing that Turkish military intervention could result in the collapse of institutional authority in the region and loosen control over prisons. Meanwhile, news broke on Wednesday that Washington had made a concession and agreed to set up a center in Ankara for carrying out operations jointly with Turkey in order to create a buffer zone in Syria. However, it is unknown whether Turkey would give up its plans on launching a new military operation in northeastern Syria. Obviously, Washington has decided to meet Turkey halfway in order to buy time, the paper writes.

In its turn, Russia has certain questions regarding Turkey's plans for northern Syria, Shamanov stated. "The talks will be challenging since we have a number of complaints against Turkey concerning its implementation of the earlier reached agreements," the lawmaker said. "Due to a delay in this process, a great number of planned decisions have not been implemented and the crisis in northern Syria is deepening. Before this operation is launched, this should be coordinated with the Russian General Staff," he noted.

According to Chairman of the Russian Society of Friendship and Business Cooperation with Arab Countries Vyacheslav Matuzov, Russia has a reserved position since Erdogan's military operation would not directly affect Russian and Syrian interests but is aimed at curbing Washington's presence and Kurdish units. "This is more of a problem in US-Turkish relations. However, there is no certainty that Erdogan would cross this line," the expert pointed out. The Turkish operation could even play into Russia’s hands because it would hamper the presence of the United States in northeastern Syria, he concluded.

 

Kommersant: Presidential feud boils over into violent clashes in Kyrgyzstan

Read also
Kyrgyz ex-President Atambayev reveals he opened fire at special forces during raid

A political struggle in Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday morphed into a violent confrontation, with former President Almazbek Atambayev being at the center of attention. An attempt by the country’s special forces to detain the ex-president, charged with corruption, set off street fights outside Atambayev’s residence, with hundreds of his supporters coming to back him. Conflicting reports came from the former president’s hometown near Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek on Wednesday regarding his fate and the special operation’s developments. The conflict boiled over into an armed confrontation.

Kommersant writes that at a recent meeting in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to convince Atambayev to make peace with incumbent Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov. However, Moscow failed to reconcile the conflicting parties. According to Kyrgyz experts interviewed by the paper, the decisive factor that pushed the authorities to launch criminal prosecution proceedings against Atambayev were not charges of corruption or numerous economic crimes, but preparations for an opposition rally scheduled for September 3 in downtown Bishkek. The organizers say this should not be a peaceful protest — Atambayev’s supporters are not hiding the fact that they are ready to stage a third revolution and oust the current authorities.

"These events were expected," co-chairman of Pikir Regional Experts Club Igor Shestakov told the paper. According to him, Atambayev violated the law by ignoring demands to show up for questioning three times, declaring that he would not provide any evidence. Moreover, he claimed that he had enough weapons to prevent his apprehension. "The ex-president had deliberately surrounded himself by a radically-motivated crowd. His native village was even called the Koy-Tashskaya people’s republic. Given this, the authorities had grounds to believe that these are not just peaceful gatherings of supporters but preparations for an armed uprising," he noted.

Arkady Dubnov, a Russian expert on Central Asia, believes that the escalating conflict between the former and incumbent presidents could seriously worsen the domestic state of affairs. "Both sides are responsible for what has happened," he said, noting that a full-scale confrontation between the clans could erupt. "Kyrgyzstan is making the same mistake as it did in 2005 and 2010, when revolutions occurred in the country."

 

Kommersant: Broken truce in Ukraine’s east imperils Contact Group’s work

Read also
Macron backs Zelensky’s idea on holding Normandy Four summit

Tensions have been running high in Donbass both on the military and diplomatic fronts. The recent ceasefire violation, when four Ukrainian troops were killed on August 6, has jeopardized the efforts of the Trilateral Contact Group to settle the crisis in eastern Ukraine. Kiev has not ruled out suspending its participation in the group until a summit of the Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, Ukraine, France) is held. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has demanded that the meeting be held as soon as possible, but said Kiev was not planning to amend the Constitution to approve a special status for Donbass. This makes the new round of talks inevitable since Moscow and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics disagree with the denial of that status, Kommersant writes.

The issue of a special status for Donbass is the most disputed point and judging by Zelensky’s statement, this is a red line for Kiev. Ukraine’s envoy to the Contact Group’s political subgroup Roman Bessmertny, interviewed by Kommersant, has voiced an even tougher stance. "No one in Ukraine will amend the Constitution," he said. "The Ukrainian side won’t discuss this. No special status is mentioned anywhere. The discourse is only about a special local self-rule."

Moscow and the unrecognized Donbass republics backed by it have another stance, insisting that this runs counter to the Minsk peace agreements. According to a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry, it is important to confirm the special status of Donbass in the Constitution, because it is more difficult to amend it, unlike laws, which can be reversed. The issue of a special status is expected to be in the spotlight at the Contact Group’s meetings and other rounds of talks, which will begin as soon as Kiev appoints a new cabinet, the paper says.

According to the Head of the Center for Current Politics Alexei Chesnakov, who is close to Russian Presidential Aide Vladislav Surkov, "there are not enough grounds for convening a meeting of the Normandy Four leaders now." "Ukraine should demonstrate convincing arguments in favor of this proposal," he said. "First, progress is needed on the political track. The death of [Ukrainian] servicemen should be thoroughly investigated, but this incident is not enough for a meeting. The talks should be organized, and no such preparations have been seen so far."

 

Izvestia: Nearly half of Russian entrepreneurs benefit from food embargo, study reveals

Read also
Five years of food embargo: Results and growth paths for Russia's agriculture

Nearly one in two Russian businesspersons have reported a positive effect from Moscow’s food embargo since their enterprises benefited from edging out Western rivals, Izvestia writes, citing research carried out by Business Russia. The study reveals that 40% of entrepreneurs see only advantages from the exit of foreign producers from Russia’s market, while the other 60% have described the countersanctions as negative. Some 2,000 businesspersons in the trade sector were questioned, 30% of whom are doing business in one or two neighboring regions, while only 2% operate across Russia.

Since the restrictive measures were introduced in 2014, many Russian businesses working in agriculture and food industry, biotechnologies and pharmaceuticals, have found their niche on the market. They improved the quality of their goods, making them even better than imports, Head of Business Russia Alexei Repik told the paper, noting however that the sanctions are a counterproductive tool for changing the business climate and its path of development.

According to entrepreneurs, the key obstacles for fostering business in Russia are red tape, lack of workforce, raids by security forces and poor development of city infrastructure, as well as constantly changing legislation.

Almost half of the representatives from small and mid-sized businesses have turned the situation with Russia’s countersanctions to their advantage, said Georgy Ostapkovich, director of the Center for Business Tendencies Studies at the Higher School of Economics. According to him, Western sanctions have not had a great impact on Russia’s economy, with the GDP dropping only 0.6%-0.8%.

Five years on since the food embargo was introduced, Russia’s economy is not showing any significant growth, and this confirms the negative impact of those countersanctions, Head of the FBK Grant Thornton Strategic Analysis Institute Igor Nikolaev told the paper. Given this, the domestic economy is teetering between recession and stagnation. According to the expert, the effect from Russia’s import replacement measures has been minuscule. The lack of rivalry on the market has not encouraged Russian producers to improve the quality of goods, he also noted.

 

Vedomosti: Gazprom mulls selling shares this fall to the tune of $3 bln

Read also
Gazprom Group investments in 2019 to reach $32.95 bln

Russia’s energy giant Gazprom may sell a 3.7% stake of quasi-treasury shares of its subsidiary companies this fall, Bloomberg reported citing its sources, which would be worth 200 bln rubles ($3 bln) on the stock market. Foreign investors could be given permission to purchase some shares via local brokers, Vedomosti writes.

Gazprom’s shares have significantly risen in price this year and the company is one of the leaders in terms of capitalization among Russian companies. This growth is primarily linked to rising dividends and expectations that they would increase further, analyst at the ACRA rating agency Vasily Tanurkov said. By the end of the year, Gazprom pledges to introduce a new dividend policy and in the next two or three years it expects to start paying its shareholders 50% of the net profits based on the International Financial Reporting Standards.

The quasi-treasury shares could be bought by a narrow circle of investors, Raiffeisenbank analyst Andrei Polischuk told the paper, explaining that this sales scheme is the best choice for Gazprom. Although the energy giant does not have any financial grounds to sell this package now, in theory, these funds could be spent on reducing its debt, Tanurkov noted.

Fitch analyst Dmitry Marinchenko agrees that now it is the best time for this sale as prices on Gazprom’s shares have been on the rise.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: US Ambassador to Russia resigns and how the INF's demise affects China
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 7
Read more
Russia’s latest stealth attack drone to perform several test flights in 2019
Russia’s top brass posted a video of the drone’s debut flight
Read more
South Ossetia in talks on international recognition with many countries — president
The head of state pointed to Georgia's attempts to disrupt the process
Read more
Over 20 Baltic Fleet’s warships involved in Russian Navy’s large-scale drills
The combat training events involve more than 4,000 personnel of the Baltic Fleet
Read more
No evidence proving S-400 systems pose threat to NATO, Erdogan says
He pointed out that Ankara had suggested establishing a joint Turkish-US commission to discuss Washington’s S-400 concerns
Read more
US envoy asks for meeting with Russian presidential aide for third time, expert says
This time the foreign envoy has requested a meeting to be held in Moscow in late August
Read more
US Ambassador to Russia resigns — media
Jon Huntsman will step down on October 3, according to The Salt Lake Tribune newspaper
Read more
Moscow to file protests to US, Germany over interference in Russia’s politics - diplomat
According to the diplomat, the US Embassy in Russia was involved in the unauthorized rallies held in Moscow on August 3
Read more
China: US blames INF's demise on Russia to get free hand in ramping up arms development
China is concerned about US plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles to the Asia-Pacific region, according to the diplomat
Read more
Press review: Moscow ready for arms control dialogue and US maneuvers between Turks, Kurds
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 6
Read more
Ten Russians detained by Polish police in Krakow
The detainees were allegedly going to clash with Polish football hooligans
Read more
Militants attack Syria’s Hmeymim air base, casualties reported
Several munitions exploded in the area of the air base, the SANA agency reported
Read more
Macron backs Zelensky’s idea on holding Normandy Four summit
Macron promised to contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to coordinate this initiative
Read more
Explosions and fire hit ammunition depot in Siberia
One person was killed, according to a source. The Russian Defense Ministry has dismissed this information
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry comments on US ambassador's resignation
The US politics did not make it possible to realize the potential of the bilateral ties, the ministry said
Read more
Russia to test next-generation stealth strategic bomber
The deliveries of the PAK DA multirole aircraft to Russia’s Aerospace Force are expected to begin in 2025-2030 after trials
Read more
Russia, Iran to conduct naval drills this year, Iranian Navy commander says
The exact area where the exercises will take place is as yet unknown
Read more
US fails to prove Russia 'breached' INF, security chief says
Washington "needed a pretext for pulling out of the treaty" and they found it, Nikolai Patrushev said
Read more
Five years of food embargo: Results and growth paths for Russia's agriculture
According to the Agriculture Ministry, Russia’s food imports dropped by 31.2% in the past five years
Read more
Over 16,500 people leave their homes following ammo depot blasts in Krasnoyarsk Region
The depot explosions caused no serious damage, according to the region's governor
Read more
Two Russian anti-submarine warfare planes perform scheduled flight over Pacific
The Tu-142 planes were escorted by a pair of MiG-31BM fighter-interceptors of the Pacific Fleet’s naval aviation
Read more
Air regiment in west Russia to get Su-30SM multirole fighter jets in 2021
The fighter has an operating range of 1,500 km
Read more
Swedish section of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be completed in October — operator
Overall, more than 1,700 km of pipelines have been laid so far in accordance with existing permits in Germany, Sweden, Finland and Russia
Read more
Countries with US missiles on their territory may become nuclear targets — Russian senator
Russian lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev said that "those who place missiles automatically and willingly become a nuclear target with several minutes of flight time"
Read more
Washington and Riyadh agree to counter Iran's attempts to "destabilize" global oil market
Washington reimposed sanctions on Iran's oil in November 2018 after US President Donald Trump announced the decision to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal
Read more
London fears Russian ‘super quiet’ submarines operate unseen in British waters
According to The Telegraph, new Russian submarines allegedly pose a threat to British security by tracking Britain’s fleet, tapping undersea cables and eavesdropping on telecommunication systems
Read more
Baltic Fleet’s logistics forces join Russian Navy’s Ocean Shield large-scale drills
The drill will take place on August 1-9
Read more
Anti-aircraft gunners fire S-300 systems to strike enemy missiles in south Russia drills
The S-300 ‘Favorit’ is designated to defend large industrial and administrative facilities, military bases and command posts against enemy aerospace strikes
Read more
Thousands of pieces of ammunition explode at military unit in Siberia
A source in the emergency services reported one fatality. The Defense Ministry denies it
Read more
Abkhazian president commends relations with Russia
Raul Khadzhimba stressed that the Russian president knows the situation in Abkhazia, the history of relations with Georgia and has a favorable view of the Abkhazian people
Read more
Russia to take deployment of US missile systems to Japan into account — senior diplomat
The diplomat implied the MK-41 launching systems that could be used for firing intermediate-range cruise missiles
Read more
Economic recession in Russia possible in 2019, say experts
Many economists have damped their outlooks for Russia’s economic growth since June 2019
Read more
FC Porto Captain Pereira confident of his club’s win over Russian FC Krasnodar
The Russian club is playing the UEFA Champions League’s qualifying match at home in Krasnodar on the night of August 7
Read more
Putin offers his condolences to Trump over tragedies in Texas and Ohio
Russian President has sent a message of condolences to US President Donald Trump
Read more
S-400 teams strike enemy high-speed missiles in Volga area drills
The teams detected and struck over 30 high-speed targets moving at a speed of about 1,000 m/s at various altitudes by making electronic launches
Read more
Kyrgyz ex-President Atambayev detained
Ten people suffered injuries during the operation
Read more
Su-30SM fighter jets intercept 'enemy' aircraft in stratosphere during drills in Siberia
The press service of the Eastern Military District said that fighter jets made 30 sorties during the drills
Read more
Putin urges Ukraine’s Zelensky to halt Donbass shelling
The Russian president lashed out at Kiev for causing civilian casualties
Read more
Georgia suffers losses due to decline in Russian tourism in July, says authority
Prior to a temporary ban on direct flights between Georgia and Russia that came into effect on July 8, the Georgian authorities had expected the tourist flow from Russia to double
Read more
US withdrawal from INF makes nuclear threat as high as during 1962 Cuban crisis — experts
Even after decades of reducing their arsenals, the US and Russia still possess more than 90% of the world’s nuclear weapons, the experts write
Read more
National Projects to spur investment in Russian economy in 2020, experts say
The Central Bank said earlier that the Russian economy has demonstrated growth rates below the regulator’s expectations since the beginning of the year
Read more
Press review: Pentagon eyes arms buildup in Asia and Moscow wary of Normandy summit bid
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 5
Read more
Russian heavy strike drone Okhotnik makes first flight
The first flight lasted for over 20 minutes
Read more
Zelensky says he called Putin to discuss situation in Donbass
Four Ukrainian military were killed in the Donbass operation zone, which Kiev blames on militias of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic
Read more
Twelve taken to hospital after explosions at ammo depot in Krasnoyarsk region
Explosions have been reported on Monday at an ammo depot located at the military base in the Achinsky district of the Krasnoyarsk region
Read more
Georgia decries Putin’s meeting with Abkhazian leader as snub at its sovereignty
In 2008, following an armed conflict, Abkhazia and South Ossetia declared independence from Georgia, as recognized by Russia
Read more
Russia’s top brass sets up heliport in Gulf of Finland
The heliport will be able to receive all types of transport and combat helicopters operational in Russia’s Western Military District
Read more
Militants launch rockets at Russia's Hmeymim air base in Syria — reconciliation center
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Alexey Bakin said that the Hmeymim air base is operating in the routine mode, and no injuries or damages were reported
Read more
Press review: US Ambassador to Russia resigns and how the INF's demise affects China
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 7
Read more
China to refocus on Russian market due to trade escalation with US, says minister
China considers Russia a reliable supplier of any products, Maksim Oreshkin said
Read more
Kyrgyz special forces storm house of ex-President Atambayev
Atambayev's supporters resist the security forces
Read more