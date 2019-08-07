Macron backs Zelensky’s idea on holding Normandy Four summit

KIEV, August 7. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has backed the proposal of his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky on holding the summit of the Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France) soon, but only after a meeting of political directors, Zelensky’s press service said after a phone conversation between the two leaders.

"Emmanuel Macron has expressed full support for Ukraine’s initiatives and agreed that it is necessary to hold a summit soon, which should take place after a meeting of official representatives of all four parties," the press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, Macron promised that he would contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to coordinate this initiative.