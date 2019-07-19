Press review: Turkey picks S-400s over F-35s and can ties with Ukraine be restored

RBC: Turkey chooses Russia's S-400s over US' F-35s Washington has removed Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program and may impose sanctions on Ankara following its purchase of the S-400 missile systems from Russia. RBC reports that other countries willing to buy these systems may now have second thoughts. The United States is about to introduce sanctions against Turkey over the purchase of the S-400 missile systems from Russia. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would not provide F-35 jets to Ankara, nor would it continue to cooperate with Turkey on their production. Experts warned earlier that tougher sanctions on Ankara were to follow. As a result of the US decision on the F-35s, Turkey will forfeit about $9 mln in future earnings, US Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord said at a briefing on Wednesday. The Pentagon, in turn, will lose between $500 mln and $600 mln. On Thursday, July 18, Turkey’s Special Presidential Adviser Ibrahim Kalin cautioned US National Security Adviser John Bolton that relations between the two countries could not progress positively through unilateral decisions.

The United States has already slapped sanctions on a country that purchased the S-400 systems. It was China, who faced restrictions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which bans major defense deals with Russia. In August 2018, head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said that Moscow had received ten requests for the delivery of its S-400s. The media mentioned Vietnam, Indonesia, Egypt, Morocco and Iran among the potential buyers. Iraqi and Bahraini officials also expressed their interest in the systems. However, according to open sources, substantive talks are underway with only three countries. The US will work to crank up pressure on those countries that haven’t signed S-400 contracts yet because it is easier than trying to influence them once a deal is signed and its implementation has begun, Chief Editor of the Arms Export magazine Andrei Frolov told RBC. Even when contracts are reached, the US sanctions hinder their implementation, Chief Editor of the Arsenal Otechestva (Arsenal of the Fatherland) magazine Viktor Murakhovsky pointed out. Izvestia: Putin highlights importance of restoring ties with Ukraine Restoring meaningful relations with Kiev is very important for Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Viktor Medvedchuk, one of the leaders of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life party, Izvestia writes. However, Putin pointed out that it was only possible to truly resolve the situation in southeastern Ukraine if there were direct contacts between Kiev and the Donbass republics. Medvedchuk, in turn, cited polls saying that 70% of Ukrainians are in favor of talks between the Ukrainian and Russian presidents, while 55% are ready to support dialogue between Kiev and the leaders of the self-proclaimed republics.

Putin was actually addressing not only Medvedchuk and his party, but all members of the Ukrainian elite, said spin doctor Dmitry Fetisov. "The Kremlin is demonstrating its readiness to resolve issues through equal dialogue and would like to see the same willingness from Kiev," the expert told the newspaper. "At the same time, Moscow trusts Medvedchuk and would like him to represent Ukraine in negotiations," he added. There will be no progress in resolving the conflict in Donbass if there is no direct dialogue, Director of the International Institute of the Newly Established States Alexey Martynov emphasized. "If [Ukrainian President] Vladimir Zelensky proves that he is able to come to the negotiation table with the leaders of the LPR and DPR [the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics] and make some agreements, then Russia, for its part, will be ready to act as mediator and guarantor together with the Europeans," the expert said. Moscow has always been ready for constructive dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities, Center for Contemporary Politics expert Viktor Olevich noted. At the same time, in his words, Russia has no illusions about the domestic and foreign policy priorities of Zelensky and his administration. Media: Europe’s peaceful future involves Russia The Petersburg Dialogue Russian-German Public Forum has kicked off in Germany’s Konigswinter. For the first time following the developments in Crimea, both countries represented by their top diplomats - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart Heiko Maas - are participating in the event. Experts regard it as a good sign indicating an easing of tensions in Russian-German relations, Nezavisimaya Gazeta notes. The German top diplomat pointed out that Berlin and Moscow "currently have completely different opinions on many issues" but nevertheless, maintaining dialogue with Russia was important for Germany. Maas and Lavrov discussed ways to preserve the Iran nuclear deal, arms control and the situation in eastern Ukraine. German political scientist and German-Russian Forum Research Director Alexander Rahr told Nezavisimaya Gazeta that the Petersburg forum was a unique platform that played an important role in German-Russian relations. He noted that other European countries would like to have such a tool for dialogue with Moscow. However, despite the forum’s importance, the dialogue is anything but easy, the expert said. Still, members of various working groups have managed to achieve progress in a number of areas. "Dialogue on religious, scientific, cultural, environmental and, in particular, economic matters is successful. There is trust there and new projects are evolving. That said, the Petersburg Dialogue is a necessary thing," Rahr emphasized. "Germany understands very well that it is impossible for others to isolate Russia though it can isolate itself. Germany can see that Russia has returned to the major league: it is active in the Middle East and makes agreements with America on various global issues, while the Europeans are standing aside," Rahr said. Minister President of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet, in turn, told Rossiyskaya Gazeta that it was crucial to continue dialogue, particularly when views differed that much. According to him, cooperation with Russia is necessary for resolving global issues, including the conflict in Syria and the fight against climate change via the Paris Agreement. Media: Moscow-Minsk talks heavy on symbolism Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko have held talks in St. Petersburg, which resulted in a decision to 'move forward' in terms of integration and overcome existing differences by December 8, when the Union State of Russia and Belarus will mark its 20th anniversary, Kommersant writes.

Read also Lukashenko calls on Putin to resolve all disputes before December 8