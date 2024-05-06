Russia may cancel gasoline export ban in September

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian authorities may cancel the currently effective ban on gasoline exports as early as in September 2024, experts questioned by TASS said.

The country enters the high season of fuel consumption now so it will not be reasonable to cancel the ban on coming month because gasoline will almost entirely go to the internal market, InfoTEK expert Alexander Frolov noted.

The ban is expected to be canceled "by the end of the high season, that is, sometime in August, probably in September," he said.

The ban is likely to be canceled exactly at that time, deputy chairman of the supervisory board of the Reliable Partner Association Dmitry Gusev noted.

"The ban will be most probably canceled. The high season [in August - September] will end, consumption will decline. Gasoline will therefore be needed to be disposed somehow," the expert noted.

The Russian government introduced the temporary ban on gasoline exports from March 1 of this year.