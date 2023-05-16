Russia calls on countries to join cyber security convention initiative

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russia calls on its foreign partners to get on board with the initiative of the UN Convention on Ensuring International Information Security that was presented on May 15, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

In concert with Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua, and Syria, Russia presented the convention’s concept as an official document of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"We call on foreign partners to join the initiative in the interests of building a fair and comprehensive system of international information security," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, international discussions on these topics "indicate growing support among the UN member nations for the idea of a universal legally-binding instrument to ensure stability and security in the global cyberspace."

"Our initiative is a prototype of such an international treaty. The concept of the convention is built on the principles of sovereign equality of states and non-interference into their domestic affairs," the ministry said.

It stressed that the key goals of the initiative are to "prevent and settle conflicts, establish interstate cooperation, including to help developing countries build up their potential in the sphere of cybersecurity."

"Russia and its co-authors are open to further discussion of the document and any proposals or remarks," the ministry added.