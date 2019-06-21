{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Highlights from Putin's Q&A and Xi's hunt for sanction loopholes with Kim

Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, June 21
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

 

Media: How this year's Q&A differed from Putin's previous sessions

Increasing household incomes and solving social problems for Russians took the spotlight at the annual televised Q&A session with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 20. In 4 hours and 8 minutes, the head of state managed to answer more than 70 questions from 23 regions. Even DDoS attacks detected during the broadcast could not stop the president. What's more, some issues were sorted out during the Q&A marathon.

Putin stressed that the main conditions for bolstering living standards was increasing the nation's labor productivity and economic development. By 2024, this will allow the GDP to surge by 3 trillion rubles ($47.69 bln) and will have a positive effect on people's well-being, General Director of the Federal Center of Competences in Labor Efficiency Nikolay Solomon told Izvestia.

PUTIN'S Q&A SESSION

According to Putin, genuine market or pure command economies simply do not exist, and "as soon as the economy has certain failures, or some problems, the role of the state immediately increases". "Economic theory assumes that the state can act better than the market. Especially in the public sector. But the question concerns the state’s share in the economy and the extent to which the state controls operations in the market," Director of the Center for Development at HSE Natalia Akindinova explained to Izvestia.

Some experts interviewed by Vedomosti believe that the Q&A marathon was not successful, while others were satisfied with the event.

"I do not rule out that the authorities were afraid to make concessions, not wanting to create a precedent and give people extra hope. The result was an extremely strange Q&A session, where the authorities seemed to show that they were aware of what was happening and understood everything, but were not going to change anything," Associate Professor of the Higher School of Economics Alexander Kynev told Vedomosti.

"There is still no direct connection between the Q&A session and the well-being of citizens. The session has two goals. First, setting up the public administration system…. Second, clarifying the problem field, the level of sensitivity of society to various solutions, and social well-being," Chairman of the Board of the Civil Society Development Fund Konstantin Kostin told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, political scientist Abbas Gallyamov believes, "The president conducted an effective event within the framework of the traditional ‘manual control’ paradigm. The event was well organized and Putin himself showed good form."

According to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, viewers' attention was distracted from the main topics to the "whale prison", where killer whales and white whales were moved from one reservoir to another right before the eyes of the Russian president and millions of viewers.

There were fewer messages to Vladimir Putin this year than in the past, Kommersant write. "Either citizens lost faith in the fact that … the appeals could reach their destination, or they finally believed in themselves, and not in Vladimir Putin, or they were simply tired of everything," the newspaper wrote.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: China, North Korea hunt for loopholes in sanctions

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in North Korea on a two-day visit to strengthen Pyongyang’s position in negotiations with the United States, and also to remind Washington that the denuclearization of Korea is impossible without Beijing. According to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, China wants to expand economic cooperation with North Korea, which proves to be difficult to do given the ongoing sanctions.

Read also
Russia, China ready to provide security guarantees to North Korea, says Lavrov

"Nuclear missile tests in North Korea and threats to use them in a conflict with the US has alarmed Beijing and Moscow. China supported the UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea," the newspaper wrote. However, after the meetings between Trump, Kim and the South Korean president, tensions subsided, and for Washington, the sanctions card became a means of forcing Pyongyang to make concessions. Xi's visit serves as a signal that the period of alienation in Sino-North Korean relations is over and that Kim can count on China’s support in the diplomatic confrontation with the US, the newspaper wrote.

"The Chinese guest is behaving very well. In an article in the Rodong Sinmun newspaper, he makes it clear that he is not going to teach the North Koreans how to live. In terms of the economy, the parties will discuss finding a loophole in the sanctions' fence. That is, it would be necessary to agree on what does not fall under the restrictions, and promote economic cooperation," Leading researcher at the Institute of Far Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Konstantin Asmolov told Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: EU at a ‘democratic’ fork in the road

At a Brussels-hosted meeting that began on June 20, the leaders of EU countries haggled over candidates for the post of President of the European Commission (EC). However, according to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, the most intriguing question within the expert community is whether the European Union is going to move towards the creation of a "United States of Europe" or it will it continue to be managed by heads of states.

Observers doubt that the distribution of key political roles in the EU will be easy, noting that the outcome of bargaining for one of the main posts in the EU is unpredictable, the newspaper wrote.

According to German political scientist, and scientific director of the German-Russian Forum, Alexander Rahr, the main intrigue for Europe now is whether it should have democratic institutions and become some kind of "United States of Europe". According to him, the forces that want Europe to elect their leaders democratically could achieve this if the large factions of the European Parliament, for example, Christian Democrats, socialists, and liberals formed a big coalition and put forward their single candidate for head of the EC.

Proponents of this approach believe that this would probably pave the way for further strengthening of power in Brussels, which would be based on people, not on state leaders, he added. The expert told the newspaper he would be very surprised if European leaders decided to choose the future EC leader among several candidates, as it would be a sign that the states are handing power over Europe of Brussels.

 

Kommersant: Lukoil sets sights on Africa for LNG projects

Lukoil may create gas liquefaction facilities at its fields in Africa and start trading in LNG, Kommersant wrote. The first sites could include Congo, where the company is buying a stake in the existing unit, and Cameroon. Experts believe the LNG market is a good option for Lukoil, taking into account its own well-developed trading, but believe that the company needs a clear strategy for the development of foreign projects.

Read also
Lukoil eyes participation in several projects in UAE

The current legislation does not allow Lukoil to engage in similar projects within Russia, because only Gazprom and Novatek have the rights to export LNG. "This is why we are looking at projects in Congo and, most likely, Cameroon. And in other parts of the world where we have discoveries of gas assets," the company’s CEO Vagit Alekperov said. He hopes that the restriction on the access of private companies to the Russian shelf will be lifted in the medium term.

Executive Director of the Skolkovo Energy Center Vyacheslav Mischenko told Kommersant he believes that at the moment, Lukoil’s long-term strategy does not include LNG projects and it has no structures that would lead in this direction. However, the expert added that the company has a great advantage in this area: a developed segment of international trading, which other Russian players do not have.

 

Kommersant: Putin decides to subsidize jet fuel prices

A year after the sharp rise in jet fuel prices, Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that the government hammer out compensation mechanisms, similar to those for gasoline and diesel fuel. The head of state also instructed officials to reduce prices for bitumen. According to Kommersant, both decisions came as a complete surprise for the government, which now, according to experts, has to scrape together around 50 bln rubles ($792.31 mln) per year of compensation for jet fuel and 7-8 bln rubles ($110.9-126.77 mln) for bitumen. The National Wealth Fund might provide the funding.

According to a Kommersant source in the industry, the mechanism for containing prices for aviation fuel following Putin’s statement at his annual Q&A session is not clear. "So far there’s nothing to discuss," the source said. Another source in the Federal Air Transport Agency added that the damper has not yet been discussed in the department. In turn, the Ministry of Transport offered the government to earmark 22.5 bln rubles ($356.58 mln) from the budget to cover airline losses from rising jet fuel prices. The Ministry of Transport told Kommersant that the proposal is still being reviewed.

The measures were designed to support road construction and aviation markets, where the financial situation is approaching a critical state, Kommersant wrote. The question is who exactly will receive the funds - oil companies so that they lower prices, or consumers directly. According to one of Kommersant’s sources, the second option is more probable - a tax deduction is likely to be increased for airlines.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: MH17 probe names suspects and Ukraine to top likely Putin-Trump meeting
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday
Read more
US bombers intercepted by Russian Su-27 over Black and Baltic Seas, says defense ministry
Russia’s National Defense Management Centre aded that the US aircraft did not violate Russia’s border
Read more
Moscow State University ranked 84th best in the world
Twenty-five Russian universities made the QS University Rankings 2020
Read more
Kremlin comments on Putin’s G20 schedule
Speaking on Putin’s possible meeting with Trump, Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kremlin "has no news" on that
Read more
Russian missile frigate passes through Panama Canal into the Caribbean
In the Caribbean Sea, the Russian ships and support vessels will continue accomplishing the tasks of their voyage in distant waters and will make business calls at the ports of some island nations
Read more
Putin says Russia is not striving for superpower status
As Putin noted, "the bitter experience of the Soviet Union" is not being taken into account by certain Russian partners in the West
Read more
Russia to feature floating armored personnel carrier with new combat module at arms show
The new combat module features a two-plane stabilized platform with a Kord 12.7 mm machine-gun
Read more
Nord stream-2 operator to soon hold consultations with Danish regulator
Read more
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is 58.7% completed, Gazprom says
1,441 km of the gas pipeline were laid on the bottom of the Baltic Sea by now, according to the gas holding
Read more
Dollar becoming toxic: Russia's foreign intel chief blasts greenback’s monopoly position
According to Naryshkin, the use of the dollar presents risks and more and more countries are looking into finding alternative tools for doing business
Read more
European Union extends sanctions against Russia for a year
The decision to extend sanctions was made by the EU Council automatically by a "written procedure", without open voting
Read more
Russia’s Pacific Fleet cruise missile frigate to take to sea after upgrade
By now, the ship’s crew has been formed, the press office said
Read more
Putin agrees life for Russian citizens has become more challenging
Meanwhile, Putin noted that the Russian economy is now significantly different from the situation of the 1990s
Read more
Moscow ready to respond if US stations military bases near Russian borders — official
Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky said that he believes such developments are unlikely
Read more
Investigators to request interrogation of Russian suspects in MH17 case
Russian citizens Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov are among the suspects named by the Dutch investigators
Read more
US introduces sanctions against Russian company
Sanctions were introduced in accordance with Sanctions Regulations related to nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction
Read more
Press review: Does Zelensky differ from Poroshenko and China warms up to North Korea
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday
Read more
US escalating tension by sending Patriot systems to Middle East, says Russian diplomat
Secretary of State Michael Pompeo earlier stated the United States was considering all options to counter Iran in the region
Read more
Crimean S-400 teams join large-scale Air Force and air defense drills in south Russia
Under the aviation drills’ scenario, the aircraft will redeploy from their basic to operational aerodromes to dodge a notional enemy’s strike, after which they will deliver a retaliatory strike
Read more
Russian expert doubts authenticity of new info in MH17 case
According to expert, certain minor details cast doubt on entire investigation
Read more
Russia to create super-heavy carrier rocket without foreign partners
Read more
Russian security council: IS members formerly active in Syria,Iraq behind Sri Lanka blasts
Security Council Deputy Secretary Yuri Kokov said that currently, the main centers of terrorist activity are the Middle East, Africa, South and South-East Asia
Read more
Putin says US attempt to use force against Iran to cause catastrophe
It would trigger violence and, possibly, an increase in the number of refugees from the region, the president said
Read more
Return to Soviet Union unlikely and possible only through conflicts — Putin
At the same time, the president did not rule out the possibility that in theory "left-wing political forces supporting socialist ideas can control a country and the supreme political power"
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Force can use standard air bombs as precision weapons
The combat experience gained by the Aerospace Force and military advisers has been included in new regulations, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said
Read more
Lavrov proposes Switzerland mediate talks on lifting Donbass blockade
If Switzerland joins the efforts to lift this blockade and to convince the Ukrainian leadership to do so, then this mediation would be very welcome, the Russian top diplomat said
Read more
Russia presents evidence that terrorists are trying to obtain biological weapons
Terrorists have started using suicide groups consisting of members of one family with minor children to penetrate protected facilities more actively
Read more
Europe’s 5th-generation fighter jet to get stealth missiles — source
The European 5th-generatiomn NGF fighter was unveiled at the Le Bourget air show on Monday
Read more
Yandex successfully competes with Google with state support, Putin says
Meanwhile, shares of Yandex on the Moscow Exchange rose to a historic maximum after the company was mentioned by Putin
Read more
Missed opportunities: Putin says Western sanctions cost Russia $50 bln, EU - $240 bln
Putin noted that due to the imposed restrictions the EU countries are losing the Russian market
Read more
Paris Air Show 2019 kicks off at Le Bourget
The 53rd Paris Air Show runs on June 17-23
Read more
Deterrence works both ways: Russian diplomat says Pentagon needs to get a grip on reality
The senior diplomat expressed concerns over the growing trend in the US, where the term "strategic stability" is used in a very loose way
Read more
Russia, India should support their own currencies instead of using US dollar — official
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said that "there should not be only one dominant currency in the world"
Read more
Trump says will meet with Russian, Chinese counterparts during G20 summit
"I want to get along with Russia, and I think we will. I want to get along with China, and I think we will," he said
Read more
Fighter jets repel air strikes during drills in Russia's south
The press service of the Southern Military District said that "overall, pilots destroyed over 30 air targets imitating 'enemy' cruise missiles, aircraft, convoys and other facilities"
Read more
Roscosmos not considering Orion spacecraft for delivering Russian cosmonauts to space
The Orion spacecraft will be delivered to the orbit by the Space Launch System (SLS) carrier rocket currently being developed in the United States
Read more
Russia plans to discuss reducing import duties with China
Russia exports sweets, dairy products, chicken to Beijing and is negotiating exports of pork
Read more
Russia may create Glonass ground stations in Africa and Asia-Pacific region
In June this year, Russia completed the procedure of approving an inter-governmental agreement on outer space with Argentina
Read more
Moscow’s missile defense system to be modernized by 2022, says Defense Minister
According to Sergey Shoigu, realizing this and other plans will "ensure the implementation of priorities set before the Russian Aerospace Forces"
Read more
Moscow vows to be ready, if Washington deploys intermediate-range missiles
As the high-ranking diplomat stressed, Moscow will not be the first to deploy intermediate-range missiles wherever it may be, until Washington makes this move
Read more
Direct Line with Vladimir Putin: President’s annual Q&A session
The Russian president addresses the nationwide audience for the 17th time
Read more
Syrian air defenses intercept 70% of US cruise missiles
The missile strikes by the United States and its allies were repelled by the S-125, S-200, Buk, Kvadrat and Osa air defense systems
Read more
US ready to discuss minimizing consequences of Turkey’s cancellation of S-400 deal
A senior US administration officialdeemed the S-400 system "a Russian intelligence gathering platform that risks the safety of our aircraft and pilots"
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Force gets first generation 4++ MiG-35 fighter jets
The MiG-35 is the most advanced generation 4++ multirole fighter jet
Read more
France stands against Russia’s exit from Council of Europe, says president Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron underlined that France, as a co-chair of G7 stands for keeping the international sanctions against Russia in place
Read more
Russian bomber 'violates' Japanese airspace, defense ministry claims
The Japanese Air Force’s fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the bomber, the ministry said, noting that there was no dangerous situation
Read more
EU to extend sanctions against Russia for six months
Read more
Putin says Russia continues to be leader in modern weaponry despite military spending cuts
Speaking about the defense budget, the president recalled two popular sayings: "If you want peace, prepare for war," and "Those who do not feed their own army, will feed the enemy"
Read more
Iran’s actions on nuclear deal can be reversed — Russian diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that "Iran is honoring all its obligations and even today, it technically remains within the framework set by the JCPOA"
Read more
Malaysia considers new MH17 crash report to be politicized — media
From the very beginning, it became a political issue on how to accuse Russia of the wrongdoing, said the country's PM
Read more
Press review: Who’s behind the Gulf tanker attacks and Serbia could send troops to Kosovo
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday
Read more