Putin’s Q&A session was informative, relevant, concrete - Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Kremlin has described Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual televised question-and-answer session as informative, relevant and concrete.

"It can be stated that the program had been expected and was listened to and watched. It was liked by and large. It was informative, relevant and concrete," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media when asked for a comment about Thursday’s program.

The Kremlin official pointed out that the question-and-answer session "highlighted the issues Russian people raised by sending their messages and proposals to the president."

Peskov said "already now the presidential staff is beginning to draw up a list of instructions" on the basis of the program.

"At today’s conference [at the office of the chief of the presidential staff Anton] Vaino the relevant instructions to the sub-divisions concerned were issued. The presidential staff is now beginning to work on the transcript," Peskov said.

At this very moment "a list of instructions is being formed very carefully to ensure not a single promise or plan the president mentioned should be left unnoticed.".