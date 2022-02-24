{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Petal Search elevates MWC 2022 experience with slew of features and promotions

BARCELONA, Spain, February 24. The long-awaited MWC returns this February as an in-person event. MWC 2022 will be held at Barcelona from 28 February to 3 March. With an anticipated turnout of over 1,500 exhibitors – including Huawei - and attendees from 183 countries, it's set to be a blast.

This year marks the first time Huawei's Petal Search will be at MWC, and conference-goers can anticipate lots of exciting features in store for them.

Attractive discounts are available

Planning to travel down to the conference soon? Enjoying the journey has never been easier, as the search engine provides users with a variety of options. Using Petal Search, users can book staycations, vacation rentals, hotels and flights, and compare prices across various platforms. With Petal Search covering over 20 verticals and available in over 170 countries and regions, the search engine provides an enriched search experience for users globally.

Ahead of the event, users can enjoy exclusive discounts they simply can't miss, brought to them by Huawei's Petal Search in collaboration with several partners.

Together with Groupon and Tiqets, Petal Search is offering attractive coupons for travellers to enjoy exclusive discounts during their stay in Barcelona. Users get to enjoy a 20% discount on Groupon (using the code PETALMWC2022) and 8% off on Tiqets (using the code PETAL8OFF).

These coupons can be used on the respective sites upon checkout when shopping online from February 25th to March 6th (only in Barcelona), bringing savings and benefits attending MWC 2022 with Petal Search.

AR Glasses, Powered by Petal Search, debuts at MWC 2022

The Petal Search Booth at MWC 2022 will be located at Fira Gran Via, Hall 1, and MWC attendees can expect an interactive AR glass experience at the booth supported by Petal Search.

Launched in collaboration with Huawei 2012 Poisson Labs, the AR glasses, allows for impressive real-time identification of attractions, animals, plants, and commodities, and displays encyclopaedias, and similar content for each identified result.

Moreover, the text recognition and translation capabilities of Petal Search also supports real-time image translation, which tourists will find particularly handy in overcoming language barriers.

For example, visitors to Barcelona would want to explore and learn more about historical landmark Sagrada Familia. With the AR Glasses, the multimodal search capabilities would be able to identify the landmark and present encyclopaedic information in user's language of choice.

At MWC's Petal Search Booth, users will get the chance to witness the powerful capabilities of AR Search in person and perform exciting operations on AR glasses through visual and voice commands to experience cool functions such as recognition, content search, and real-time translation.

Experience the city and see new sights with Petal Search

Attendees flying into Barcelona should definitely seize the opportunity to explore the lovely city, and what better way to do so than with Petal Search?

Available on the bottom bar of the Petal Search app, the Nearby tab lets users find places of interest in their vicinity, including nearby hotels, restaurants and places of interest. With Petal Search's convenient Nearby feature, visitors travelling down for the event will be well-equipped to enjoy their time there, as booking a hotel or finding a restaurant is merely a tap away.

Travellers looking to do some online shopping to pass the time will also find Petal Search handy, as the search engine let you search for products, where to buy them and how much they cost anywhere, at any time. With product listings from a variety of e-commerce sites – from essentials users will need during their sojourn in Barcelona to that new product they've been eyeing - Petal Search helps them nab the most affordable deals.

To get hands on these discounts and enjoy a search experience that gives everything needed, Petal Search is available on download on AppGallery, App Store, as well as web access at https://petalsearch.com/.

And with that, we hope you're ready for MWC 2022 – we know we are. Petal Search is sure to spice up your MWC experience, and with that, see you in Barcelona.

Latest study reveals 3 reasons that enterprise ICT leader selects Huawei POL
Cabinet preparing for consequences of DPR, LPR recognition — PM
All the possible risks have been fairly considered, Mikhail Mishustin noted
Russian flag taken down at embassy in Ukraine, TASS correspondent says
No activity is observed on the territory of the diplomatic mission
Erdogan says Turkey ready to use S-400 missile systems if need be
The Turkish leader already stated in July 2019 that Turkey intended to employ the S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, if the country was attacked
Dollar exchange rate up above 80 rubles on Moscow Exchange first since January 26
Earlier the ruble was down against the dollar and the euro by more than 3%
Russia is still ready for talks with US after recognizing LPR, DPR as independent — MFA
"We are always in favor of diplomacy," Maria Zakharova stressed
Russia’s Federation Council ratifies friendship, cooperation treaties with DPR, LPR
The treaties establish that each of the sides will recognize documents issued by state authorities and local self-government bodies of the other side
Situation in Donbass acquires critical character - Putin
I would like to stress it once again that Ukraine is not just a neighbor for us, Russian President said
Russia needs to analyze EU sanctions before taking response measures — Kremlin spokesman
On February 22, EU foreign diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU has unanimously approved a new package of anti-Russian sanctions following its decision to recognize the Donbass republics
Putin signs decrees on recognizing Donetsk and Lugansk republics
Putin also signed with the leaders of the DPR and LPR the treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid
Russia regrets Germany’s statements on Nord Stream 2 — Kremlin
Russia has reiterated this project has no relation and should not have any relation to politics, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov noted
Putin: Russia stands for demilitarization of Ukraine
Russian President said he wished the Donbass problem could be settled through talks and the implementation of the Minsk agreements, but "regrettably, this is no longer relevant"
Putin: US portrays Russia as its foe because it does not need such a big country
Ukraine will serve as a NATO foothold for a strike against Russia, should it join the alliance, Russian President said
Armed group eliminated in Russia’s south trespassed border in two combat vehicles — FSB
The group attempted to put up armed resistance
LPR, DPR heads call on Putin to help repel Kiev’s aggression — Kremlin
Their appeals emphasize that amid the deteriorating situation and threats from Kiev, the republics’ citizens are currently forced to flee their homes
US Department of Treasury imposes sanctions against PSB, 17 its subsidiaries in Russia
US President Joe Biden announced sanctions on Russia over its recognition of the sovereignty of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics
UN Secretary General made statements on Ukraine incompatible with his status, Lavrov says
The Russian top diplomat noted that Moscow conveyed to Guterres its assessment of his statements
Biden to sign decree on sanctions, investment bans, trade with DPR, LPR
This will also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine, the statement noted
Lavrov calls Ukraine’s Zelensky ‘unstable,’ capable of ‘anything’
The Russian Foreign Minister also noted that the West does not try to find ways for de-escalation of tensions it itself creates
Diplomat slams ‘illusion’ that West would not impose sanctions on Russia
According to Maria Zakharova, the West "does not need grounds" for sanctions
Donetsk Republic intelligence reports Ukrainian rocket launchers moving to Mariupol
Rocket artillery can accomplish fire tasks against the DPR territory from that area, Deputy Chief of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin pointed out
Putin tells Macron, Scholz he plans to sign decree to recognize Donbass republics
According to the Kremlin press service, the French President and the German Chancellor said that they were disappointed with this decision
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Press review: Putin’s recognition of Donbass changes the game and which sanctions can bite
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 22nd
US imposes sanctions on Nord Stream 2 operator — Biden
US President also instructed his administration to impose sanctions on the company's corporate officers
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Putin offers West to recognize Crimea, Kiev - to reject accession to NATO
The situation around Ukraine could be resolved with demilitarization of the republic, the Russian President noted
Zelensky says Kiev will not pull back troops from Donbass at DPR, LPR’s request
The Ukrainian President pointed out that Kiev was not communicating with DPR and LPR
Russia hopes UN will rely on its basic principles in approach to Lugansk, Donetsk — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat stressed that the UN Secretariat had to abide by the decisions adopted by that organization
Blinken says meeting with Lavrov on February 24 does not make sense
The United States remain committed to diplomacy if Russia is prepared to take demonstrable steps to provide the international community with any degree of confidence that it’s serious about de-escalating and finding a diplomatic solution, US Secretary of State siad
Press review: What’s Kiev’s next move and Bank of Russia digs in its heels on bitcoin
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 21st
US introduces new sanctions against Russia and to escalate them
They will tighten them depending on Moscow’s actions towards Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said
Russia supports sovereignty of neighbors, was forced to make exception for Ukraine — Putin
Vladimir Putin reminded that Russia supported Kazakhstan at the start of 2022 to preserve its sovereignty
If Ukraine joins NATO, Russia’s security threats will increase dramatically — Putin
Vladimir Putin recalled that Russia is told that some NATO countries are against Ukraine becoming a member of the alliance
Putin: Ukraine’s threat to develop nuclear weapons not an empty bravado
Kiev has Soviet technologies and delivery systems for such weapons, Russian President said
Russian naval ships, submarines return home from Arctic drills
The missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov that successfully fired missiles against coastal and naval targets was one of the last warships to moor at the wharf
Gas price in Europe up over $2,100 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time
The price of gas in Europe has grown by more than 25% during the course of the day
Strong blast hits Donetsk
"It looks like a self-made explosive device thrown by someone," Director General of the First Republican Channel Sergey Pelyanitsyn said
Ensuring Russia’s defense capacity remains prior task today, says Putin
"Our country is always open for a direct and honest dialogue, for searching diplomatic solutions to the most complicated issues", Russian President said
Entry for Russians to Poland may be blocked, president says
Western countries began to discuss various sanctions against Russia after on February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics
When’s ‘our upcoming invasions, I’d like to plan my vacation’: Diplomat mocks US-UK media
According to the Politico newspaper, US President Joe Biden claimed that Russia could allegedly attack Ukraine on February 16
Ukrainian headquarters report death of serviceman in Donbass
Tensions escalated along the line of contact in eastern Ukraine on the morning of February 17
UK introduces sanctions against five Russian banks, three individuals
Any assets they hold in the UK will be frozen, the individuals concerned will be banned from travelling, Prime Minister Boris Johnson clarified
Gas prices in Europe surpass $960 per 1,000 cubic meters
The overall increase in the price of gas since the beginning of the day was about 2.8%
Recognition of Donbass and warning to Kiev — Putin’s address to nation
Putin said that the recognition of DPR’s and LPR’s sovereignty was a "long-pending decision" and asked the parliament to support it as well as to ratify the agreements on friendship and mutual assistance with both republics
Russia’s UN envoy points to Kiev deploying 120,000 troops to line of contact in Donbass
According to Vasily Nebenzya, "the bubble that the West and Ukraine inflated together just had to burst"
Russia to offer strong, measured and sensitive response to US sanctions - Foreign Ministry
According to the ministry, Russia proved that despite all sanctions it is capable of reducing the damage
Ukraine as armed "anti-Russia" unacceptable for Moscow — Putin
As he commented on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s remarks he did not like the Minsk agreements, Putin said that in this way it might be possible to walk out of any other agreements
Putin stresses need for LPR, DPR recognition in conversation with Erdogan
In his turn, Turkish president outlined "his well-known opinion in this regard"
Severance of diplomatic relations with Ukraine extremely unwelcome — Kremlin
Dmitry PEskov stressed that this scenario would make everything more difficult not only for the states but also for their peoples
Ukrainian army deploys five Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile systems in Donbass — DPR militia
The situation at the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on the morning of February 17
